COD Mobile Medal Guide: Learn How To Get A Damage Dealer Medal In CODM?

Call Of Duty Mobile has seen a massive rise in its players because of the games’ intense playing modes and other challenges. The makers have also added a number of medals that can grant the players some exclusive rewards. This has got the players extremely curious to finish these different medals and have been asking specific questions like How to get damage dealer medal in CODM? To help these players, here is all the information needed to complete the dealer medal in Call Of Duty Mobile. Read more to know about Call Of Duty Mobile medals.

How to get damage dealer medal in CODM?

The makers have added an entire list of medals that can be completed to win rewards and upgrade the ranking. The Damage Dealer medal can be obtained after dealing more than 500 damage in a match. Keep in mind that this will not be applicable if you are playing the Warfare mode in the game. The players still have a number of other game modes like BR and hardpoint to try and complete this particular COD Mobile medal. There are a number of different tasks to gain the medals in the game. The Damage Dealer falls under Kill medals and the easiest way to get this is by playing a ranked Team Deathmatch or a Battle Royale mode because of the tough fight that can be only delivered by high ranking players in the game. Apart from this, here is also a video from Youtube that can give you a visual representation of completing this damage dealer medal in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile update

