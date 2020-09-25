Collect Floating Rings At Coral Castle; Learn How To Complete This Fortnite Week 5 Task

Fortnite's Week 5 challenges are here and players are rushing to complete them for the XP gain. The extra boost of XP helps them move up the tiers in the battle pass. Moving forward in the battle pass provides the players with new cosmetics. These cosmetics involve skins they can equip in the game, back-bling, or could even be a glider.

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is a Marvel-themed one, players will be awarded Marvel-esque cosmetics for moving up in the battle pass this season. One of the Fortnite Week 5 challenges has the players collecting floating rings at Coral Castle.

Collect floating rings at Coral Castle

Players have experienced this challenge in a lot of other locations in previous Fortnite Weekly Challenges. These floating rings are big blue Os that are scattered around Coral Castle. In total there are 4 rings that the player can find scattered around Coral Castle.

The Player needs to jump through the rings in order to complete the challenge. Players should also be aware of their surroundings while they are trying to complete this challenge as this challenge requires them to go high up and in turn exposes their location, leaving the chance to get ambushed by other players. The location for all the 4 floating rings at Coral Castle are given below:

Floating ring 1: Players need to move towards the north of Coral Castle and look for the tallest structure in the center. The first floating ring is sitting on the top of the roof of that building.

Floating ring 2: The second ring can be located on top of the far south sandbank tower. This floating ring is placed on top of a Golden Dome

Floating ring 3: For the third floating ring, the players need to find a small bridge-like structure with a golden dome on top of it on the north side of the map. The floating ring can be found there.

Floating ring 4: For the fourth and final floating ring, the players will have to move towards the north-east and look for a tower located on a small hill. The floating ring is on top of the tower in Coral Castle.

Fortnite Week 5 Challenges

There are many more challenges for Fortnite Week 5. Players can complete these challenges to gain a lot of XP and also move up in the battle pass to unlock new things like cosmetics. Moving up tiers in the battle pass rewards the players with various things and this can be done by earning XP. Fortnite Weekly challenges are one of the best ways to amass a lot of XP. Here are the other Fortnite Week 5 challenges:

Search Chests at Doom's Domain: 0/7

Eliminations at Dirty Docks: 0/3

Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out: 0/1

Collect Floating Rings at Coral Castle: 0/1

In a vehicle, jump through the flaming ring at Salty Springs: 0/1

Make a Stark Robot dance: 0/1

Destroy Gorgers [Rec: 4 Players]: 0/1

Promo image source: Crazy Scandinavian Twitter handle