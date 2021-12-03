Last Updated:

Cricket 22 Released By Big Ant Studios: Check Price, Gameplay And More Details Here

On Steam, Cricket 22 is priced at Rs. 2,999 for Windows. It lets players play some of the most popular cricketing tournaments. Check Cricket 22 price in India.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Cricket 22 released by Big Ant Studios: Check price and other details here

The latest cricket video game called Official Game of The Ashes: Cricket 22 has been released by Big Ant Studio. While the game was scheduled to launch in late November, an unprecedented situation at the studio delayed the game by some time. Anyways, Big Ant Studios released the game on December 2, 2021. The game claims to be one of the most innovative titles out there. It comes with improved graphics and control enhancement. 

The game contains official, licensed visual representations of the actual cricket team of Ireland, New Zealand and West Indies, other than teams mentioned in the title - Australia and England. Licensing the teams, the game uses real-world logos and images of the team members. Cricket 22 comes with an advanced in-game training section and has been released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and for PC. However, the game is not listed on Nintendo's Store yet. 

Cricket 22 price in India

On Steam, Cricket 22 is priced at Rs. 2,999 for Windows. Additionally, the game is mentioned to be priced on the main page on Microsoft's website at Rs. 3,999. However, it is listed as "unavailable" on the dedicated product page.  The game comes with new bowling and fielding controls. The career mode is better than ever, offering a player with both on and off-field control. A new commentary team in the game includes Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower. Those who have purchased the game will witness a lot of improvements in the Cricket 22 gameplay. 

Cricket 22 minimum PC system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 or higher
  • Processor: Intel Core i3 / AMD Ryzen 3 or higher
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 260 / NVIDIA GTX 650Ti or equivalent, minimum 2GB VRAM
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 45 GB available space

Cricket 22 recommended PC system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 or higher
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / NVIDIA RTX 2060 or higher
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 45 GB available space
