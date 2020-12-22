Cyberpunk 2077 Save 8mb Bug: Know More About The Save File Corruption

Cyberpunk 2077 has been getting a lot of negative reviews from the gaming community. This is because of the problems faced with Non playing characters, geometric shapes of objects and save file corruption. Currently, the players are asking questions like how to check save file size and what is Cyberpunk 2077 save 8mb bug. So to help them out, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about Cyberpunk 2077 save 8mb.

Cyberpunk 2077 Save 8mb bug

CD Projekt has been getting a lot of negative responses for their Cyberpunk 2077. Reportedly, Playstation Store is giving its players a refund for Cyberpunk 2077. This is because of the number of glitches and bugs found in the game. The players have found another bug in the game. Thus they are searching about Cyberpunk 2077 save 8mb and save file corruption.

This is because their save file is exceeding the limit set by CD Projekt. A save file that is above 8mb is not accepted by the game. Hence the players have been searching about Cyberpunk 2077 save 8mb and save file corruption. Makers have addressed this issue through their official blog. They also announced two huge patches coming for Cyberpunk 2077 in January and February of 2021.

More about Cyberpunk 2077

To improve your gaming experience, we have also listed the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements. All the data and the pictures have been taken from Cyberpunk 2077 official website.



Cyberpunk 2077 is a new role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game has been released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020.

Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

