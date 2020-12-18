Cyberpunk 2077 Fast Travel Unavailable? Know How To Fast Travel Here

Cyberpunk 2077 is earning its popularity with each time passing and with so many players joining the game. CD Projekt Red has made sure that the players are well intrigued by the gaming experience with various pleasing interfaces. The Action RPG is a game where the player is in a future where cybernetic enhancements have become the new normal. However, many players are wondering about Cyberpunk 2077 fast travel and how to do it. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

How to fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077?

Many players say that Cyberpunk 2077 fast travel is unavailable in the game which is true. A player needs to complete the "The Ride" quest (the main story quest). The interface comes right after completion of the prologue which is around an hour while playing the game. You will meet Evelyn and then you will receive the first fast travel point in the game.

However, this does not mean that you can freely fast travel in the game instead you have to use one of the many Travel Information kiosks dotted around Night City to get around. So to use this interface you need to interact with Travel Information kiosks but after finding them out in Night City. Once you have found one, you can choose another kiosk on the map and travel to it immediately using the Cyberpunk 2077 Fast Travel interface.

You must be aware that this is the only way that you will be able to fast travel in the future-based game and you would not be able to teleport to any other place apart from all the Travel Information booth sites. But, most Travel Information kiosks are located around important places like Ripperdoc or a weapons shop and other points of interest.

Nevertheless, it is advisable that you set a route to a fast travel kiosk which can be done using the full map. This is because players say that it is quite hard to nail down all the Travel Information kiosk locations on the mini-map and using the full map to select a kiosk will help you to create a route.

