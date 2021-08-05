Demonfall 1.5 Patch Notes Released: 2v2 Ranked Mode, New BDA's And Upcoming Additions

Quick links:
IMAGE: DEMONFALL STUDIO TWITTER
Roblox is one of the most popular platforms for game developers. The platform has several games that have been created by random developers online. Demonfall is one such game that revolves around the Demon Slayer storyline. The developer has been releasing constant updates for the game trying to improve all the minor bugs and errors. They have released their new 1.5 updates which are bringing in several new features. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been searching for the Demonfall 1.5 patch notes. Here is all the information released on Demonfall’s Discord server. Read more about the Demonfall update.
Before this, the developers had been working on making some changes to the mobile version of the game. Minor additions like Carry button, New harris, Insect breathing, New history quests for both races, 2V2 Ranked beta! (Closed beta for testers RN), more combat, and a brand new peaceful theme for its players. The game currently has a 2v2 ranked mode that can also enable online multiplayer gaming easily. The players might not be able to connect to the game because the makers might be adding in these changes anytime.