Demonfall 1.5 Patch Notes Released: 2v2 Ranked Mode, New BDA's And Upcoming Additions

Roblox is one of the most popular platforms for game developers. The platform has several games that have been created by random developers online. Demonfall is one such game that revolves around the Demon Slayer storyline. The developer has been releasing constant updates for the game trying to improve all the minor bugs and errors. They have released their new 1.5 updates which are bringing in several new features. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been searching for the Demonfall 1.5 patch notes. Here is all the information released on Demonfall’s Discord server. Read more about the Demonfall update.

Demonfall 1.5 patch notes

The makers have added a 2v2 ranked game mode for its players.

They have introduced TWO new BDA’s.

Developers have also made some bug fixes, balancement, patching all the minor errors in the game.

Added new cosmetics and GPs.

Mobile support

Duel game mode REVAMP

Expiring wipepotion and resetpoints codes

Dash mastery rework — POSTPONED TO 1.4 Cause I actually got a better idea to it

Fixed axe demon perma-stun (But axe demon now gives EXP !)

Buffed green demon

Zenitsu and Green demon doesn’t go through iframes anymore

Buffed Zenitsu health (325 -> 340)

Nerfed Zenitsu experience (350 –> 300)

Buffed green demon experience (220 –> 250)

Fixed-mobile not being able to use potions and pickaxe

Fixed-mobile GUI bugging on death

Mobile not being able to craft nichirins fixed

Mobile gourd fixed

Server cap increase

Fixed dark thunder dash on mobile

More about the new Demonfall update

Before this, the developers had been working on making some changes to the mobile version of the game. Minor additions like Carry button, New harris, Insect breathing, New history quests for both races, 2V2 Ranked beta! (Closed beta for testers RN), more combat, and a brand new peaceful theme for its players. The game currently has a 2v2 ranked mode that can also enable online multiplayer gaming easily. The players might not be able to connect to the game because the makers might be adding in these changes anytime.