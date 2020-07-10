Dirty Docks Time Trial: Where Is Dirty Docks On The Fortnite Map?

Fornite Chapter 2, Season 3 challenges have finally arrived for Week 4, and it is obvious that fans just cannot wait to get their hands on the next batch of challenges. As part of the weekly challenge, we also have a brand new Aquaman challenge that tasks players with completing a Time Trial at the Dirty Docks.

While this could have been much easier and a pretty straightforward task prior to the new season, a number of users have been having issues locating Dirty Docks due to the new aqua-themed map that makes things a bit complicated. Moreover, Dirty Docks is not a named POI, making the task seem much more difficult.

Luckily, it is still rather easy and wouldn’t take a lot of effort to locate Dirty Docks in the game. So, let us quickly take a look at how you can find Dirty Docks and complete this week's Fortnite Aquaman challenge.

Where is Dirty Docks on the Fortnite map?

To find Dirty Docks on the new Fortnite map, you need to head over to the east side of the map towards the Retail Row where we had the Brutus' grotto in Season 2. Once you get there, you need to go towards the two orange cranes that are situated at the southern end of the location. The Dirty Docks is completely submerged and the orange cranes will be rising above the water level. Here's where you need to go (area marked with a red circle):

Image credits: Epic Games

How to complete the swimming trial at Dirty Docks?

Once you reach the location marked above, you will see a motorboat hanging up in the air right above the water. All you need to do is interact with it and the swimming time trial will start. Once the trial begins, you will have around 20-25 seconds to touch all the white circles that are displayed above the waterline. The challenge is fairly straightforward and won't take much effort. However, make sure that you are starting the challenge with the first one that's closest to you, heading away from the crane.

Image credits: Epic Games