Fortnite Challenges Week 4: List Of All The Challenges You Need To Complete This Week

Week 4 of Fornite Chapter 2, Season 3 is here, and players cannot wait to get their hands on the next batch of challenges as they continue to work their way through the Season 3 Battle Pass. A number of users have already hit the level 50 mark and are onto the second half of the Pass.

So far, there have been three weeks of Fortnite challenges available to complete and it can be said that Epic Games has been going easy on the fans with the challenges. This is because most of the tasks have been fairly easy as compared to the ones available in earlier seasons.

Fortnite Week 4 challenges

This week, you will be searching for Chests at Salty Springs, eliminating players at Holly Hedges, and complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem, among other tasks. However, all the Fortnite Week 4 challenges are pretty easy and straightforward, so you won't face any trouble completing them. Here's a look at all the challenges available in Week 4:

Search 7 Chests at Salty Springs

3 Eliminations at Holly Hedges

Collect 4 Floating Rings at Pleasant Park

Complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem

Land at Frenzy Farm and finish Top 25

Collect 200 Metal from Rickety Rig

Dance on camera for 10s at Sweaty Sands

Search 7 Ammo Boxes at Steamy Stacks

Deal 500 damage to opponents at The Authority

Fortnite Aquaman challenge

This week's Aquaman challenge tasks players with completing a swimming time trial that will reward them with a nifty new Aquaman Backbling. Here's the challenge:

Complete the Swimming Time Trial at Dirty Docks

The Fortnite Week 4 challenges are live across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms. Completing the weekly challenges are among the best ways for fans to level up their Battle Pass and earn a number of exciting rewards over the course of this season.

Epic Games is currently offering users a whopping 35,000 XP for successfully completing the challenges, allowing players to get the most out of their Battle Pass. Fortnite Season 3 also comes with a variety of Style challenges, including those that change the new Aquaman skin and accompanying items.

Image credits: Epic Games