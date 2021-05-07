Does Ethan Die In Resident Evil 8? Spoilers For The New Resident Evil Game

Resident Evil Village has been released and the players are curious to know more about this game . They have been trying to find out some information related to the game’s story and its characters. Thus, does Ethan die in Resident Evil 8 has been a popular question asked by the players. To help them, here is some valuable information that can answer your questions about the game. Read more to know if Ethan dies in Resident Evil 8.

Does Ethan die in Resident Evil 8?

Ethan Winter has become one of the most popular characters of the latest Resident Evil 8 and the fans are certainly loving him. They want to know the answer to questions like does Ethan die in Resident Evil 8. The answer to this question is yes, he does. Initially, the story hints at Mia dying but later on it is established that Mia is not dead. Ethan sacrifices himself as he was extremely hurt and wanted to kill the monster in the ending scene. He uses a grenade and blows himself up along with the monster in the ending of Resident Evil Village scene. Seeing such a response from the players about the death of Ethan Winters certainly shows why the makers decided to bring him back from the previous RE game. The video that can show you the ending scene where Ethan dies. Here is also a list of Resident Evil 8 spoilers that can give you a total insight into the story of the game.

Resident Evil 8 spoilers

One of the biggest spoilers one can get in the game is that Ethan Winters’ wife, Mia dies at the start of the game. This can be the biggest spoiler related to the Resident Evil story. A paramilitary team is led by Chris Redfield who is also responsible for taking away their daughter, Rose. But later on in the game, it has been revealed that she is alive but Ethan then sacrifices himself to finish the final monster.

The game is a complete sequel to the previous installment of the game, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. A lot of things have also been inspired by the appearance of the previous RE releases. Thus do not get shocked if you spot a familiar structure or a building in the game.

The makers have now made the game in a First-Person person perspective, unlike the other Resident Evil releases. It is common to see a number of games taking up FPP mode for their players. Games like Far Cry and Call Of Duty have already been one of the biggest FPP games one can play currently.

The players will get a number of different weapons as they keep progressing through the game. The players can create their ammo and medicine with the supplies they get in the game. Apart from that, they will also get to use a completely new cooking system that can give them the ability to make permanent changes to their weapons and armour with animal meat.

