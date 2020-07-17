Dr Disrespect Ban: Twitch Celebrity Streamer Breaks Silence Weeks After Getting Banned

A few weeks ago, Twitch banned Guy Beahn aka Dr Disrespect from their streaming platform. Dr Disrespect was one of the biggest streamers on the platform and since his ban, the banned streamer has been silent. A number of rumours, speculations and theories suggest pretty odd reasons behind Dr Disrespect's ban. Now, Guy Beahm has broken his silence around his ban and what will be his next move when it comes to streaming and returning to mainstream light.

Dr Disrespect speaks up

Dr Disrespect spoke to a gaming portal in the USA where he was asked about the specifics of his ban and what are his plans for the future. Right off the bat, Guy Beahm stated that he is well aware of the conspiracies going around the internet and since they do not hold any truth, he does not feel like engaging in that type of stuff. Recently, Twitch has been banning streamers who have been accused of sexual harassment and abuse, which was deemed to be the reason by many behind Guy's ban on the platform. During the final ten minutes of his stream, Guy Beahm could be seen speaking out his character of Dr Disrespect, which felt for many and led to speculations that it was the time when came to know about his ban.

Guy was banned from Twitch back on June 26, 2020, without any prior reasons. Twitch had released a statement at the time which stated that they take action against streamers only when they have evidence which reveals that they have acted in violation of Twitch's community guidelines. In conclusion, the statement read that these guidelines apply to all streamers regardless of status and prominence in the community. Beahm had tweeted back on June 28, 2020, writing that Twitch had not notified him of the specific reason behind them banning him.

The ban came after Dr Disrespect had signed an exclusive deal with Twitch, he regarded his ban from the platform as a 'total shock'. IN the interview, the former Twitch streamer has hinted considering legal options. He has been spending time with his family, taking a short vacation in order to deal with the stress and anxiety which has come after the ban.

