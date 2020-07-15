Twitch Rivals Hyper Scape Leaderboard, Results, Final Scores And Overall Standings

Quick links:
What's the best way to enter the uber-competitive market of online gaming? Launch a cash-rich tournament and invite some of the well-known content creators and streamers to promote the same. French game designers did exactly the same by teaming up with Twitch Rivals to promote the beta launch of its futuristic battle royale game, Hyper Scape. The Twitch Rivals Hyper Scape tournament was played in both - the US and Europe, with 21 teams of three players each battling it out for two hours and 30 minutes; the winner taking home a handsome $20,000 cash prize.
Hyper Scape's Open Beta is here, and to celebrate we're kicking off a Twitch Rivals competition, starting tomorrow at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.— Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 12, 2020
Tune in now for the Twitch Rivals Pre-Show, and get ready for the upcoming showdown.
The Twitch Rivals competition kicked off on Sunday, July 13, with the aforementioned 21 teams in the respective regions. The first base of the tournaments saw the team play against each other to earn crucial points for the final standings. Unlike most eSports tournaments, teams winning the game were in for an extra incentive with 15 points up for grab for the top spot.
Additionally, teams could earn a point for every kill. At the end of the first phase, the top four teams in the standings got an additional hour to set another high-scoring game. The final scored were determined by the sum of the three highest-scoring games for every team.
Here's a look at the Twitch Rivals Hyper Scape leader board:
Battle royal veteran Tfue entered the tournament with former Apex pros Mendo and aceu and dominated the proceedings with 264 points to their name. The winners also took home a cash prize of $23,800. Team A_Seagull was won $18,100 while Team DrLupo was awarded $15,200 for finishing in the top three.
|Team
|Players
|
Points
|1
|
Team Tfue
|
Tfue, aceu, Mendo
|
264
|2
|
Team A_Seagull
|
A_Seagull, dummy, clockwork
|
246
|3
|
Team DrLupo
|
DrLupo, Fl0m, NinjaWithNoL
|
244
|4
|
Team Aniemal
|
Aniemal, feedurrr, Midnightson
|
235
|5
|
Team TSM_Viss
|
TSM_Viss, SolidFPS, TannerSlays
|
182
|6
|
Team SypherPK
|
SypherPK, HighDistortion, iSkys
|
172
|7
|
Team Lil_Lexi
|
Lil_Lexi, Lyraa, Seamoose
|
157
|8
|
Team Electra
|
Electra, Aydren, KP5ive
|
157
|9
|
Team FooYa
|
FooYa, Catziilla, Keitiii
|
155
|10
|
Team FATAL1ITY
|
FATAL1TY, SniperNamedG, chappie
|
152
|11
|
Team TheDanDangler
|
TheDanDangler, rxysurfchic, D3n7y
|142
|12
|
Team Sly
|
Sly, TwoTapsTony, GunGuyGrant
|128
|13
|
Team MacieJay
|
MacieJay, OMGItsPriest, CrossArchon
|112
|14
|
Team brofishtv
|
brofishtv, LuckyShots, OfficerStealth
|103
|15
|
Team HCJustin
|
HCJustic, unrulybabs, KalamityTV
|96
|16
|
Team Missclick_live
|
Missclick_live, MagikMyke11, Moczy
|95
|17
|
Team Holo
|
Holo, Lawler, 7oxx
|85
|18
|
Team BigCheeseKit
|
BigCheeseKit, Teknikalx, SpaceManVick
|51
|19
|
Team FeralWife
|
FeralWife, FeyRazzle, Sasslyn
|39
|20
|
Team MsTeamKK
|
MsTeamKK, Realzman, swoly
|39
|21
|
Team Caliverse
|
Caliverse, 5hizzle, ProfessorBroman
|35
Europe was a much more tightly-contested affair with Team Pow3rtv winning the tournament by a slender two-point margin. Team Pow3rtv entered the additional round behind Team Wisethug, but a late 69 point surge in the bonus round helped to narrowly snatch the win. Pow3rtv took home a cash prize of $21,700, while the other teams earned similar rewards to the North American counterparts.
|Team
|Players
|Points
|1
|
Team Pow3rtv
|
Pow3rtv, ItsLomba, Delux
|
252
|2
|
Team Wisethug
|
Wisethug, Cyqop, Oraxe
|
250
|3
|
Team StreamiiiTV
|
StreamiiiTV, DragonEddyOW, Tia714y_
|
246
|4
|
Team Skyyart
|
Skyyart, Robi, Mickalow
|
231
|5
|
Team Potxeca
|
Potxeca, Fusiow, asking_ow
|
173
|6
|
Team Lost
|
Lost, Maihopawango, Spoonpai
|
171
|7
|
Team Makina
|
Makina, Winghaven, Fesbak
|
170
|8
|
Team PsiSyn
|
PsiSyn, contraban, stokele
|
159
|9
|
Team Acemodai
|
Acemodai, Degun, Nanak
|
151
|10
|
Team Trymacs
|
Trymacs, xHankyy, Rumathra
|-
|11
|
Team P4wnyhof
|
P4wnyhof, GaGOD, UnrealYuki
|-
|12
|
Team Verz
|
Verz, therealkenzo, tejbz
|-
|13
|
Team PietSmiet
|
PietSmiet, Dhalucard, asmoogl
|-
|14
|
Team bstaaard
|
bstaaard, NNarcos, Rainbow6Itacom
|-
|15
|
Team Yelenna
|
Yelenna, Chipsette_fr, ZarokkTV
|-
|16
|
Team MeLoOniE
|
MeLoOnie, Mr_Marzy, NotColln
|-
|17
|
Team Snedger
|
Snedger, BikiniBohdi, Griefdrums
|-
|18
|
Team HuzzyGames
|
HuzzyGames, Vicksy, Bizzleberry
|-
|19
|
Team TweaK
|
TweaK, Oddbawz, SheriffEli
|-
|20
|
Team Illojuan
|
Illojuan, Knekro, g4g_revenant
|-
late tweet but we caught an easy dub in the hyperscape twitch rivals tourney. @TTfue & @Mendo are actual gods pic.twitter.com/C2k3KoExDV— ᴀᴄᴇᴜ (@acesu) July 14, 2020
🌆[#HyperScape]— Tarmac Gaming (@TarmacGaming) July 14, 2020
Pendant qu'@iDexFPS disputait le Qualifier en live hier, @ZarokkTV, en compagnie de @Yelenna04 et de @Chipsette_FR, ont disputé les Twitch Rivals sur Hyper Scape et ont finis 15ème au classement 🏆🔥
Bien joué à eux, ils ont été super chauds 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8xEMHgo0m6
