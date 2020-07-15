Last Updated:

Twitch Rivals Hyper Scape Leaderboard, Results, Final Scores And Overall Standings

Ubisoft celebrated the release of the open beta of Hyper Scape, by organising a tournament. Check out the Twitch Rivals Hyper Scape leaderboard and results.

twitch rivals hyper scape

What's the best way to enter the uber-competitive market of online gaming? Launch a cash-rich tournament and invite some of the well-known content creators and streamers to promote the same. French game designers did exactly the same by teaming up with Twitch Rivals to promote the beta launch of its futuristic battle royale game, Hyper Scape. The Twitch Rivals Hyper Scape tournament was played in both - the US and Europe, with 21 teams of three players each battling it out for two hours and 30 minutes; the winner taking home a handsome $20,000 cash prize.

Twitch Rivals Hyper Scape format

The Twitch Rivals competition kicked off on Sunday, July 13, with the aforementioned 21 teams in the respective regions. The first base of the tournaments saw the team play against each other to earn crucial points for the final standings. Unlike most eSports tournaments, teams winning the game were in for an extra incentive with 15 points up for grab for the top spot.

Additionally, teams could earn a point for every kill. At the end of the first phase, the top four teams in the standings got an additional hour to set another high-scoring game. The final scored were determined by the sum of the three highest-scoring games for every team. 

Here's a look at the Twitch Rivals Hyper Scape leader board:

North America

Battle royal veteran Tfue entered the tournament with former Apex pros Mendo and aceu and dominated the proceedings with 264 points to their name. The winners also took home a cash prize of $23,800. Team A_Seagull was won $18,100 while Team DrLupo was awarded $15,200 for finishing in the top three.

  Team Players

Points
1

Team Tfue

Tfue, aceu, Mendo

264
2

Team A_Seagull

A_Seagull, dummy, clockwork

246
3

Team DrLupo

DrLupo, Fl0m, NinjaWithNoL

244

 
4

Team Aniemal

Aniemal, feedurrr, Midnightson

235

 
5

Team TSM_Viss

TSM_Viss, SolidFPS, TannerSlays

182
6

Team SypherPK

SypherPK, HighDistortion, iSkys

172
7

Team Lil_Lexi

Lil_Lexi, Lyraa, Seamoose

157

 
8

Team Electra

Electra, Aydren, KP5ive

157
9

Team FooYa

FooYa, Catziilla, Keitiii

155

 
10

Team FATAL1ITY

FATAL1TY, SniperNamedG, chappie

152

 
11

Team TheDanDangler

 

TheDanDangler, rxysurfchic, D3n7y

 142
12

Team Sly

Sly, TwoTapsTony, GunGuyGrant

 128
13

Team MacieJay

MacieJay, OMGItsPriest, CrossArchon

 112
14

Team brofishtv

brofishtv, LuckyShots, OfficerStealth

 103
15

Team HCJustin

HCJustic, unrulybabs, KalamityTV

 96
16

Team Missclick_live

Missclick_live, MagikMyke11, Moczy

 95
17

Team Holo

Holo, Lawler, 7oxx

 85
18

Team BigCheeseKit

BigCheeseKit, Teknikalx, SpaceManVick

 51
19

Team FeralWife

FeralWife, FeyRazzle, Sasslyn

 39
20

Team MsTeamKK

MsTeamKK, Realzman, swoly

 39
21

Team Caliverse

Caliverse, 5hizzle, ProfessorBroman

 35

Europe

Europe was a much more tightly-contested affair with Team Pow3rtv winning the tournament by a slender two-point margin. Team Pow3rtv entered the additional round behind Team Wisethug, but a late 69 point surge in the bonus round helped to narrowly snatch the win. Pow3rtv took home a cash prize of $21,700, while the other teams earned similar rewards to the North American counterparts. 

  Team Players Points
1

Team Pow3rtv

Pow3rtv, ItsLomba, Delux

252

 
2

Team Wisethug

Wisethug, Cyqop, Oraxe

250

 
3

Team StreamiiiTV

StreamiiiTV, DragonEddyOW, Tia714y_

246

 
4

Team Skyyart

Skyyart, Robi, Mickalow

231

 
5

Team Potxeca

Potxeca, Fusiow, asking_ow

173

 
6

Team Lost

Lost, Maihopawango, Spoonpai

171

 
7

Team Makina

Makina, Winghaven, Fesbak

170

 
8

Team PsiSyn

PsiSyn, contraban, stokele

159
9

Team Acemodai

Acemodai, Degun, Nanak

151

 
10

Team Trymacs

Trymacs, xHankyy, Rumathra

 -
11

Team P4wnyhof

P4wnyhof, GaGOD, UnrealYuki

 -
12

Team Verz

Verz, therealkenzo, tejbz

 -
13

Team PietSmiet

PietSmiet, Dhalucard, asmoogl

 -
14

Team bstaaard

bstaaard, NNarcos, Rainbow6Itacom

 -
15

Team Yelenna

Yelenna, Chipsette_fr, ZarokkTV

 -
16

Team MeLoOniE

MeLoOnie, Mr_Marzy, NotColln

 -
17

Team Snedger

Snedger, BikiniBohdi, Griefdrums

 -
18

Team HuzzyGames

HuzzyGames, Vicksy, Bizzleberry

 -
19

Team TweaK

TweaK, Oddbawz, SheriffEli

 -
20

Team Illojuan

Illojuan, Knekro, g4g_revenant

 -

Hyper Scape prize pool

