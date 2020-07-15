Twitch Rivals Hyper Scape Leaderboard, Results, Final Scores And Overall Standings

What's the best way to enter the uber-competitive market of online gaming? Launch a cash-rich tournament and invite some of the well-known content creators and streamers to promote the same. French game designers did exactly the same by teaming up with Twitch Rivals to promote the beta launch of its futuristic battle royale game, Hyper Scape. The Twitch Rivals Hyper Scape tournament was played in both - the US and Europe, with 21 teams of three players each battling it out for two hours and 30 minutes; the winner taking home a handsome $20,000 cash prize.

Hyper Scape's Open Beta is here, and to celebrate we're kicking off a Twitch Rivals competition, starting tomorrow at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.



Tune in now for the Twitch Rivals Pre-Show, and get ready for the upcoming showdown. — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 12, 2020

Also Read | Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard, Overall Standings And Latest Results

Twitch Rivals Hyper Scape format

The Twitch Rivals competition kicked off on Sunday, July 13, with the aforementioned 21 teams in the respective regions. The first base of the tournaments saw the team play against each other to earn crucial points for the final standings. Unlike most eSports tournaments, teams winning the game were in for an extra incentive with 15 points up for grab for the top spot.

Additionally, teams could earn a point for every kill. At the end of the first phase, the top four teams in the standings got an additional hour to set another high-scoring game. The final scored were determined by the sum of the three highest-scoring games for every team.

Here's a look at the Twitch Rivals Hyper Scape leader board:

North America

Battle royal veteran Tfue entered the tournament with former Apex pros Mendo and aceu and dominated the proceedings with 264 points to their name. The winners also took home a cash prize of $23,800. Team A_Seagull was won $18,100 while Team DrLupo was awarded $15,200 for finishing in the top three.

Team Players Points 1 Team Tfue Tfue, aceu, Mendo 264 2 Team A_Seagull A_Seagull, dummy, clockwork 246 3 Team DrLupo DrLupo, Fl0m, NinjaWithNoL 244 4 Team Aniemal Aniemal, feedurrr, Midnightson 235 5 Team TSM_Viss TSM_Viss, SolidFPS, TannerSlays 182 6 Team SypherPK SypherPK, HighDistortion, iSkys 172 7 Team Lil_Lexi Lil_Lexi, Lyraa, Seamoose 157 8 Team Electra Electra, Aydren, KP5ive 157 9 Team FooYa FooYa, Catziilla, Keitiii 155 10 Team FATAL1ITY FATAL1TY, SniperNamedG, chappie 152 11 Team TheDanDangler TheDanDangler, rxysurfchic, D3n7y 142 12 Team Sly Sly, TwoTapsTony, GunGuyGrant 128 13 Team MacieJay MacieJay, OMGItsPriest, CrossArchon 112 14 Team brofishtv brofishtv, LuckyShots, OfficerStealth 103 15 Team HCJustin HCJustic, unrulybabs, KalamityTV 96 16 Team Missclick_live Missclick_live, MagikMyke11, Moczy 95 17 Team Holo Holo, Lawler, 7oxx 85 18 Team BigCheeseKit BigCheeseKit, Teknikalx, SpaceManVick 51 19 Team FeralWife FeralWife, FeyRazzle, Sasslyn 39 20 Team MsTeamKK MsTeamKK, Realzman, swoly 39 21 Team Caliverse Caliverse, 5hizzle, ProfessorBroman 35

Also Read | PMWL 2020 League Play Standings, Week 1 Day 1 Result And Overall Leaderboard

Europe

Europe was a much more tightly-contested affair with Team Pow3rtv winning the tournament by a slender two-point margin. Team Pow3rtv entered the additional round behind Team Wisethug, but a late 69 point surge in the bonus round helped to narrowly snatch the win. Pow3rtv took home a cash prize of $21,700, while the other teams earned similar rewards to the North American counterparts.

Team Players Points 1 Team Pow3rtv Pow3rtv, ItsLomba, Delux 252 2 Team Wisethug Wisethug, Cyqop, Oraxe 250 3 Team StreamiiiTV StreamiiiTV, DragonEddyOW, Tia714y_ 246 4 Team Skyyart Skyyart, Robi, Mickalow 231 5 Team Potxeca Potxeca, Fusiow, asking_ow 173 6 Team Lost Lost, Maihopawango, Spoonpai 171 7 Team Makina Makina, Winghaven, Fesbak 170 8 Team PsiSyn PsiSyn, contraban, stokele 159 9 Team Acemodai Acemodai, Degun, Nanak 151 10 Team Trymacs Trymacs, xHankyy, Rumathra - 11 Team P4wnyhof P4wnyhof, GaGOD, UnrealYuki - 12 Team Verz Verz, therealkenzo, tejbz - 13 Team PietSmiet PietSmiet, Dhalucard, asmoogl - 14 Team bstaaard bstaaard, NNarcos, Rainbow6Itacom - 15 Team Yelenna Yelenna, Chipsette_fr, ZarokkTV - 16 Team MeLoOniE MeLoOnie, Mr_Marzy, NotColln - 17 Team Snedger Snedger, BikiniBohdi, Griefdrums - 18 Team HuzzyGames HuzzyGames, Vicksy, Bizzleberry - 19 Team TweaK TweaK, Oddbawz, SheriffEli - 20 Team Illojuan Illojuan, Knekro, g4g_revenant -

Hyper Scape prize pool

late tweet but we caught an easy dub in the hyperscape twitch rivals tourney. @TTfue & @Mendo are actual gods pic.twitter.com/C2k3KoExDV — ᴀᴄᴇᴜ (@acesu) July 14, 2020

🌆[#HyperScape]



Pendant qu'@iDexFPS disputait le Qualifier en live hier, @ZarokkTV, en compagnie de @Yelenna04 et de @Chipsette_FR, ont disputé les Twitch Rivals sur Hyper Scape et ont finis 15ème au classement 🏆🔥



Bien joué à eux, ils ont été super chauds 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8xEMHgo0m6 — Tarmac Gaming (@TarmacGaming) July 14, 2020

Also Read | Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, Overall Standings And Latest Results From Chapter 2 Season 3

Also Read | EmadGG Cup Leaderboard, Overall Standings And Latest Results

(Image Credits: Hyper Scape Twitter Handle)