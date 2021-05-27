Duck Season Endings: How To Unlock All 7 Duck Season Endings

Duck Season was originally launched as a VR only game. However, it was made available to traditional PC gamers shortly after the launch. Duck hunters love the game and the virtual reality experience that comes with it. Keep reading the article to know more about all the Duck Season endings.

Duck Seasons Endings - How to unlock them?

IMAGE: STEAM WEBSITE

There are 7 endings in the game. Depending upon your progress and decisions made throughout the game, the storyline progresses towards one of the 7 Duck Season Endings. The endings might be happy or sad, ranging from being forever trapped inside the iconic TV in the game to finally killing the scary dog. To know more about Duck Season endings, go through the list given below.

Is Duck Season a horror game?

Yes, the Duck Season is a horror game. It was specifically designed for a VR experience and is one of the most detailed VR games. For those wondering how long is Duck Season main storyline, it is about an hour and a half. The duck shooting part plays a very tiny role in the story.

IMAGE: STEAM WEBSITE