Duck Season Endings: How To Unlock All 7 Duck Season Endings

Duck Season was originally launched as a VR only game. However, it was made available to traditional PC gamers shortly after the launch. Duck hunters love the game and the virtual reality experience that comes with it. Keep reading the article to know more about all the Duck Season endings.
There are 7 endings in the game. Depending upon your progress and decisions made throughout the game, the storyline progresses towards one of the 7 Duck Season Endings. The endings might be happy or sad, ranging from being forever trapped inside the iconic TV in the game to finally killing the scary dog. To know more about Duck Season endings, go through the list given below.
Fiesta Ending: To achieve the Fiesta ending, never shoot the dog throughout the game and do not call the cops if the dog appears on the side door. The boy in the game finished Duck Season and is put to bed by his mother. However, he sneaks down to play another game, Final Fiesta II.
Best Men Ending: To achieve the best men ending, shoot the dog at least once throughout the game. Then, in round 7 when the dog is spying on the boy, reach out for the telephone situated on the left side of the television and call the cops. Thereafter, once you complete the last round, the dog will be shot dead by a police helicopter.
Canon Ending: To achieve the canon ending shoot the dog at least once in the game, before the eighth level. Then in the face-off with the dog, shot him with the zapper until he explodes into huge 3D pixels. Once the dog is defeated, the kid destroys the Duck Season game cartridge, buries his mother in the backyard and runs away.
Stuck Forever Ending: The game ends with the player being stuck inside the television if the player gets defeated by the dog in the face-off. The player must have shot the dog once during the game. If a player is wondering when does Duck Season get scary, this is it.
Nuke Ending: David ends the real world and is stuck forever in the virtual world, with the demonic dog. To end the world, David has to shoot the sun with the shotgun when it turns golden, during the gameplay.
Dead Ending: Shoot the dog at least once to get to this ending. In the 'Come-face-me' level, defeat the dog and come back into the real world. Now when the dog comes after David, let him kill David.
Dog Ending: Once all the other endings are unlocked, play the game again and do not shoot the god throughout. Just like the FIesta ending, David's mom will call him to sleep. However, when he comes down again, David will find a strange tape on the ground and play it to discover something very strange. A reel projector would appear in the middle of the room, turning which Davi would discover that the Dog is behind everything that was happening in the game.
Yes, the Duck Season is a horror game. It was specifically designed for a VR experience and is one of the most detailed VR games. For those wondering how long is Duck Season main storyline, it is about an hour and a half. The duck shooting part plays a very tiny role in the story.