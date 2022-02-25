Elden Ring Down: Users Complain Network Status Check Failed, Not Working

Elden Ring has just been launched by FromSoftware Inc. on February 25, 2022, and players are already reporting connection issues in the game. Since the official social media handles of the game have not yet acknowledged the issue, players are reporting about the Elden Ring online not working issue on social media platforms like Twitter. Keep reading to know more about the Elden Ring network status check failed error.

Elden Ring network status check failed error explained

Elden Ring has just been launched and a lot of players are trying to get a taste of the new game. However, some of them are facing the "Network status check failed" error. To clarify, there is nothing that players can do about this error as it is caused due to extensive load over the servers of the game. Elden Ring servers are currently working at the maximum capacity and there is a good chance that players who wish to play the online campaign in the game have to wait. This is similar to what happened with the game Lost Ark, where the players in Europe were not able to enter into the game due to server overload.

Is Elden Ring down?

While the game has been launched recently, some players are facing trouble in logging in to the game and connecting with its servers. As of now, there are several reports on Twitter about the game not working. Apparently, players are not able to connect to the game's servers or log into the game at all. While the game has already been launched globally, there seems to be some issue with the game's servers.

In the tweets attached below, Elden Ring players have reported facing some issues with the game and are asking other players whether the issue is common or not. In another tweet, a player reports trying five times in a row and still not being able to connect with the servers of the game. A player from Australia has mentioned that the game's servers have been unreachable all day. On the contrary, there are players who have uploaded positive reviews about the game in the same time period.

Elden Ring servers down bad or is it just me? pic.twitter.com/wUJvQT53Ey — Arthur (@obiwansjedi) February 25, 2022

#ELDENRING CONNECTION ERROR FOR THE FIFTH TIME IN A ROW



i literally cant help a friend killing a boss — yuriii (@npikdinink) February 25, 2022

Haven’t been able to connect to the Elden Ring servers all day on #XboxSeriesX in Australia, a bit frustrating #ELDENRING — Benjamas 👑 (@BenjamasM) February 25, 2022

Is anyone else having Elden Ring issues with the servers? It keeps saying I can’t log in (Xbox Series X) — 🤴🏾غودن داونز مالك (@BLVCKCR0WN) February 25, 2022

Ayyo, is anyone having the issue of Elden Ring just not openning through Steam? I've tried to launch it 5 times and it never starts. #ELDENRING — EmperorBubby (@EmperorBubby) February 24, 2022

Xbox platform is experiencing issues with the servers. It's so frustrating. — Nemesis (@GlobalPoison947) February 25, 2022

