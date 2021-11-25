Epic Games Announces Fortnite's Chapter 2 Closure Through In-game Event On Dec 4

Epic Games will be closing Chapter 2 of its popular battle royale game Fortnite on December 4, 2021. Like all other seasons in the game, Season 8 will end with an event called "The End." Players will join Fortnite servers on December 4 at 4 PM ET or on December 5, 02:30 AM IST. As mentioned in the official blog post by Team Fortnite players will "take on The Cube Queen in one last stand for the date of the Island."

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 finale will support large parties of up to 16 players queued together. "The End" will be available as a one-time-only event and creators are asked to be cautious with their recordings as replays will not be available. Additionally, players have to set their preferred visual setting before the event begins as they would not be able to tweak it post-commencement. As compensation for ending the season one day early, those who log in to the game before the end of Season 8 will get a 225,000 XP reward.

Team Fortnite asks players to finish off quests before Fortnite Chapter 2 ends

Team Fortnite asks players to complete their quests and unlock the remaining rewards before Chapter 2 Season 8 ends on December 4, 2021. Examples of quests that need to be completed include Cube Queen's Page 1 & 2 quests, collecting the Color Bottles and Rainbow Ink and trading in remaining Battle Stars. To help players spend their Bars as they cannot be taken into the next Chapter of Fortnite, Fortnite will also begin with its Bargain Bin Week sale on all character services and exotic items. The sale will begin on November 30, 2021.

As mentioned in the official Fortnite blog post, the game will "be holding a Power Leveling Weekend starting from November 26 at 7 PM ET - November 29 at 7 AM ET." After Chapter 2 Season 8 ends on December 4, 2021, the Fortnite Chapter 3 release date should be either on December 6 or December 7, 2021. However, more details will be available as and when Fortnite announces its official downtime. Stay tuned for more details about Epic Games and other gaming news.