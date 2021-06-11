Epic Games Features Control Game For Free This Week: Free Games On Epic Stores List

Epic Games has developed from being one of the top game developers to one of the top games store too. Epic has a huge roster of games for the players to purchase or download for free. There is a list of free games on Epic games store and a new game has been added to that list. Epic Games has featured Control Game for free this week. Players wish to learn more about Free Control Game on Epic Store.

Epic Features Control for Free this week

Control is one of the top games of 2019 with an intriguing storyline and exciting telekenetic powers for the players to wield. This game is now being featured as one of the free games on Epic Games Store and the players will be able to get a copy of Control on Epic Games for free on PC till June 17. Epic will feature 1 free game every week. Check out the list of free games on Epic Game Store below:

Control June 10, 2021 to June 17, 2021

FrostpunkJ une 3, 2021 to June 10, 2021

Among Us May 27, 2021 to June 3, 2021

NBA 2K21 May 20, 2021 to May 27, 2021

The Lion’s Song May 13, 2021 to May 20, 2021

Pine May 6, 2021 to May 13, 2021

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms April 29, 2021 to May 6, 2021

Hand of Fate 2 April 22, 2021 to April 29, 2021

Deponia: Complete Journey April 15, 2021 to April 22, 2021

3 out of 10: Season Two April 8, 2021 to April 15, 2021

Tales of the Neon Sea April 1, 2021 to April 8, 2021

Creature in the Well March 25, 2021 to April 1, 2021

The Fall March 18, 2021 to March 25, 2021

Surviving Mars March 11, 2021 to March 18, 2021

Wargame: Red Dragon March 4, 2021 to March 11, 2021

Sunless Sea February 25, 2021 to March 4, 2021

Rage 2 February 18, 2021 to February 25, 2021

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition February 18, 2021 to February 25, 2021

Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition February 4, 2021 to February 11, 2021

For the King February 4, 2021 to February 11, 2021

Metro: Last Light Redux February 4, 2021 to February 11, 2021

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition January 28, 2021 to February 4, 2021

Galactic Civilizations 3 January 21, 2021 to January 28, 2021

Star Wars Battlefront 2 January 14, 2021 to January 21, 2021

Crying Suns January 7, 2021 to January 14, 2021

Jurassic World Evolution December 31, 2020 to January 7, 2021

Torchlight II December 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020

Solitairica December 29, 2020 to December 30, 2020

Stranded Deep December 28, 2020 to December 29, 2020

Night in the Woods December 27, 2020 to December 28, 2020

My Time at Portia December 26, 2020 to December 27, 2020

Darkest Dungeon December 25, 2020 to December 26, 2020

