Epic Games Features Control Game For Free This Week: Free Games On Epic Stores List

Epic Games has developed from being one of the top game developers to one of the top games store too. Epic has a huge roster of games for the players to purchase or download for free. There is a list of free games on Epic games store and a new game has been added to that list. Epic Games has featured Control Game for free this week. Players wish to learn more about Free Control Game on Epic Store.
Epic Features Control for Free this week
Control is one of the top games of 2019 with an intriguing storyline and exciting telekenetic powers for the players to wield. This game is now being featured as one of the free games on Epic Games Store and the players will be able to get a copy of Control on Epic Games for free on PC till June 17. Epic will feature 1 free game every week. Check out the list of free games on Epic Game Store below:
- Control June 10, 2021 to June 17, 2021
- FrostpunkJ une 3, 2021 to June 10, 2021
- Among Us May 27, 2021 to June 3, 2021
- NBA 2K21 May 20, 2021 to May 27, 2021
- The Lion’s Song May 13, 2021 to May 20, 2021
- Pine May 6, 2021 to May 13, 2021
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms April 29, 2021 to May 6, 2021
- Hand of Fate 2 April 22, 2021 to April 29, 2021
- Deponia: Complete Journey April 15, 2021 to April 22, 2021
- 3 out of 10: Season Two April 8, 2021 to April 15, 2021
- Tales of the Neon Sea April 1, 2021 to April 8, 2021
- Creature in the Well March 25, 2021 to April 1, 2021
- The Fall March 18, 2021 to March 25, 2021
- Surviving Mars March 11, 2021 to March 18, 2021
- Wargame: Red Dragon March 4, 2021 to March 11, 2021
- Sunless Sea February 25, 2021 to March 4, 2021
- Rage 2 February 18, 2021 to February 25, 2021
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition February 18, 2021 to February 25, 2021
- Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition February 4, 2021 to February 11, 2021
- For the King February 4, 2021 to February 11, 2021
- Metro: Last Light Redux February 4, 2021 to February 11, 2021
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition January 28, 2021 to February 4, 2021
- Galactic Civilizations 3 January 21, 2021 to January 28, 2021
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 January 14, 2021 to January 21, 2021
- Crying Suns January 7, 2021 to January 14, 2021
- Jurassic World Evolution December 31, 2020 to January 7, 2021
- Torchlight II December 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020
- Solitairica December 29, 2020 to December 30, 2020
- Stranded Deep December 28, 2020 to December 29, 2020
- Night in the Woods December 27, 2020 to December 28, 2020
- My Time at Portia December 26, 2020 to December 27, 2020
- Darkest Dungeon December 25, 2020 to December 26, 2020
IMAGE: EPICGAMES TWITTER