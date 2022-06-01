FAU-G Developers NCore Games Tease New Map Coming To The Game

The Indian action video game FAU-G is about to get a new map for players. The map is called Dugong Rock Island and it has been designed as a naval base. While the release date of the map is not out yet, developer nCore Games has already shared a teaser of the map via its official Twitter handle. Keep reading to know more about the new Dugong Rock Island map in FAU-G.

FAU-G new map coming out soon on Android and iOS devices

As seen in the image shared by nCore Games, the map contains different types of buildings including what looks like abandoned houses and barracks. The teaser video also contains some footage of underground vaults that could be present on the island. From the looks of it, the map should provide a decent close-range gaming experience. It contains buildings that provide high vantage points over the terrain as well.

While the developers have shared a teaser video of the upcoming map, they haven't revealed a release date yet. Although, it s known that the new FAU-G map will be available for players on both iOS and Android devices soon. In the tweet, nCore Games write "a wave of action is upon us FAUGs! Join the fight on a new map and turn the tide of the battle! New location: Dugong Rock Island. Coming Soon." From what it looks like, players might get to experience the map in the coming days.

Last year in June, FAU-G launched the Team Deathmatch mode. The Team Deathmatch mode was launched via a separate mobile application called FAU-G Multiplayer Early Access. In the FAU-G team deathmatch mode, players are able to team up with players in real-time against another team, and battle in a 5v5 manner. Along with this FAU-G update, guns and other weapons were also introduced in the game. The TDM map launched back then was called Bazaar, which stands for a suburban market. The map has many covers and vantage points to keep an eye on the enemy and take a shot for the win, as mentioned on the Google Play Store.