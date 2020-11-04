Fortnite 14.50 Update Issue; Fortnite PS4 Players Held Back On Previous Version

Quick links:
Fortnite has just come out with its latest update 14.50 for chapter 2 season 4. This is a detailed update that brings a lot of content to the game before the conclusion of the season. This could very well be the last Fortnite update before season 4 comes to an end. There is been an issue with the Fortnite PS4 players in this update where the update has taken longer to arrive on the PS4 compared to other platforms.
Fortnite update 14.50 has been released for all platforms, but for some reason, the update didn’t arrive on the PS4 and the players were left with the previous version of the game. Fortnite Status account addressed this issue on their Twitter handles stating, “Due to an issue, Playstation 4 players will receive v14.50 update at a later time. Until that time they will be able to keep playing on v14.40. We will update you when we'll have more information.” The issue has been resolved a few hours later from this tweet.
Please note that due to an issue, PlayStation 4 players will receive the v14.50 update at a later time. For now they will be able to keep playing on v14.40, however, some of the issues on the board linked above will still be present on PlayStation 4.— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 3, 2020
Fortnite has always kept the players at the forefront for every single update and that’s how they manage to stay above the competition. Fortnite listens and understands player feedbacks and works towards the betterment of the addressed issues. Fortnite also adds a lot of content updates in their patches, all around the season. Fortnite Downtime for this update will start from 4 AM ET. Here are the Fortnite 14.50 patch notes:
