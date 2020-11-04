Fortnite 14.50 Update Issue; Fortnite PS4 Players Held Back On Previous Version

Fortnite has just come out with its latest update 14.50 for chapter 2 season 4. This is a detailed update that brings a lot of content to the game before the conclusion of the season. This could very well be the last Fortnite update before season 4 comes to an end. There is been an issue with the Fortnite PS4 players in this update where the update has taken longer to arrive on the PS4 compared to other platforms.

Also read: Iron Man Jetpack Fortnite: How To Get The Stark Industries Iron Man Jetpack In The Game?

Also read: When Is Galactus Coming To Fortnite? Here' How To Get This Popular Fortnite Skin

Fortnite update PS4 issue

Fortnite update 14.50 has been released for all platforms, but for some reason, the update didn’t arrive on the PS4 and the players were left with the previous version of the game. Fortnite Status account addressed this issue on their Twitter handles stating, “Due to an issue, Playstation 4 players will receive v14.50 update at a later time. Until that time they will be able to keep playing on v14.40. We will update you when we'll have more information.” The issue has been resolved a few hours later from this tweet.

Please note that due to an issue, PlayStation 4 players will receive the v14.50 update at a later time. For now they will be able to keep playing on v14.40, however, some of the issues on the board linked above will still be present on PlayStation 4. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 3, 2020

Fortnite 14.50 Patch Notes

Fortnite has always kept the players at the forefront for every single update and that’s how they manage to stay above the competition. Fortnite listens and understands player feedbacks and works towards the betterment of the addressed issues. Fortnite also adds a lot of content updates in their patches, all around the season. Fortnite Downtime for this update will start from 4 AM ET. Here are the Fortnite 14.50 patch notes:

General

Burn Basher animation issue.

We're aware of an issue with the harvesting animation of the Burn Basher Pickaxe and have disabled it in competitive playlists. We'll be adjusting this in a future update.

Battle Royale

Gas Cans temporarily disabled.

Due to an issue, Gas Cans have been temporarily disabled in all game modes.

Cozy Chomps and Ravage Outfits appearing as Ramirez.

We’re investigating an issue that is causing the Cozy Chomps and Ravage Outfits to display as Ramirez while in the Lobby and in a match.

THWIP! Legacy not being awarded.

The THWIP! Legacy isn't awarded after meeting its requirement (immediately eliminate an opponent after pulling them with a Harpoon Gun during Season 4).

Creative

Party matchmaking disabled in v14.50.

Creative Matchmaking Note: In patch 14.50, we have disabled the ability for parties to matchmake in Creative due to a crash.

Baller Movement is unnatural after exiting.

After exiting The Baller, the vehicle may continue to move unnaturally and can jitter.

There is no "Back to Hub" option in Creative Play server.

There is a "Back to Hub" option in a Create server but NOT a Play server. The back to hub rift in an island does not work either.

Team Size setting does not properly function when Join In Progress is set to Join Next Round.

Team Size does not properly limit the number of players when joining in progress is set to Join Next Round.

Mobile

Nintendo Switch audio may be delayed or dropped out.

We're investigating an issue that is causing audio to be delayed or dropped out for players on Nintendo Switch.

Also read: What Is Bash Burner In Fortnite? Know More About This Popular Pickaxe

Also read: What Is Double Movement In Fortnite? Know More About This Popular Strategy