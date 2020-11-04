When Is Galactus Coming To Fortnite? Here' How To Get This Popular Fortnite Skin

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. There are a number of different skins and features for your in-game avatar that can be utilized by a player. A lot of questions have been brought up about the game amongst the gaming community. So we have decided to talk about those doubts related to the game. Read more to know about Galactus coming to Fortnite.

Galactus Fortnite

Recently, the players have been asking a lot of questions related to Galactus in Fortnite. Some of the players even have direct questions to ask the makers. The players want to know answers to questions like when is Galactus coming to Fortnite live event. We have got you covered without a small guide about Fortnite that will answer the fan questions like when is Galactus coming to Fortnite live event. So let’s take a deep dive into the Galactus skin in Fortnite.

The makers have decided to end their Halloween event on November 3. So a large amount of new content has been introduced to the game recently. The makers have recently brought in Galactus to their game. They made a Galactus skin and the players are certainly loving it. You can buy this skin from the Fortnite store for some V-Bucks. You can also try and buy the skin with your real money. It is also said that a number of other popular character skins are also going to be launched for general use in the game. Apart from this, the makers also introduced a new set of updates for their game. So let’s take a deep dive into some new Fortnite Patch Notes.

Gameplay Bug Fixes

Creatures can now navigate through doorways. Creatures will now fling open closed doors to pursue players unless the door is locked by a Lock device. Creatures should no longer get stuck on copy/pasted player-built structures.

Weapons and items bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the player could not pick up a Snowball after exiting the B.R.U.T.E.

Creative Tools and Phone bugs

Fixed an issue where certain prefabs and galleries were pasted outside the preview box.

Prefabs and Galleries Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with a searchable prop in the Wood Shanty Hut and Wood Shanty Prop Gallery. Fixed an issue with the water lily prop from the Wood Shanty Stilted Houses being too low for player interaction. Fixed an issue with the Wood Shanty content tag missing space between words. Fixed an issue with a candle prop from the Wood Shanty Prop Gallery not being destroyed when pickaxe destruction was set to instant. Fixed an issue with some of the single asset icons missing for Wood Shanty Prop Gallery assets. Fixed an issue with roof assets from the Wood Shanty Roof Gallery A giving the wrong resource material.

