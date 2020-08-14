Fortnite Banned From Apple And Google Over Violation Of Important Policies

Fortnite is one of the most plates games all over the globe lately. But the game has been taken off the Google and Apple app stores. This is because of the differences created regarding their cut of the revenue. The clash between the developers and game makers occurred on Thursday and the tech giants dedicated to remove the app from their app stores. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Epic Games' Fortnite removed from Google and Apple

Epic Games are the makers of Fortnite. They had released a Fortnite mobile app and had been trying to get their fans to try the mobile application too by downloading it directly through the website rather than downloading it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Reportedly, Google and Apple policy dictate that they handle all such app payments. For the same, they even charge 30 per cent commission of the amount spent by a customer. Consequently, Google decided to ban the app fro their servers. They too released a statement that Epic Games had violated Google policies.

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices.



Visit https://t.co/K3S07w5uEk and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984" https://t.co/tpsiCW4gqK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

After removing the app from its servers, Apple reportedly released a statement about the same and said that Epic has enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple. Apple also reportedly claims that Epic did the same with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines. They said that they will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store. However, just hours later, Epic decided to go against Apple and decided to take legal action against the company. According to Epic Games, Apple has been violating the antitrust laws by forcing developers to use their payment systems.

Epic Games also released a statement regarding the same. They reportedly said in their legal filing that Apple’s removal of Fortnite is "yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100 per cent monopoly over the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market". Epic Games also released a Tweet regarding the same and created a PR campaign against Apple. They even recreated Nike’s 1984 advertisement which was related to their fight with IBM 36 years ago. After just hours of this Tweet, Fortnite player started supporting Epic and also started #FreeFortnite that has been trending on Twitter.

