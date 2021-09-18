Fortnite Carnage & Venom Symbiotes: How To Bond With These Alien Lifeforms?

Epic Games has managed to gain the attention of the gaming community with the launch of their Fortnite New Season 8. Developers have also succeeded to refresh their cosmetic roaster in the game by introducing new skins and features to the game.

A new collaboration with Marvel has brought in a new set of Carnage and Venom Symbiotes locations to find in the game. Collecting these extraterrestrial lifeforms that can help the players get powers like superhuman strength, healing, and the ability to form tendrils or tentacles. Here is all the information available on the internet about Carnage and Venom Symbiotes location. Read more about Carnage and Venom Symbiotes in Fortnite.

Keep an eye out for Symbiote Canisters on the Island 👀



Bond with the Symbiote and wreak some havoc with the powers of #Venom or #Carnage pic.twitter.com/2LWCyqx2OU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 17, 2021

How to Find Carnage and Venom Symbiotes?

Getting these Venom and Carnage Symbiotes in the game is not an easy task. A total of 2 Symbiotes get spawned in a game and they only appear after the first storm circle is revealed. As this is a new addition, all the Fortnite players might be trying their best to get this new Fortnite power-up released by Epic Games. One of the most prominent Carnages and Venom Symbiotes locations can be found just towards the southeast of Boney Burbs. Experienced players have also seen these alien symbiotes getting spawned towards the northwest of Corny Crops. Notably, these locations will not be 100% accurate. Epic Games might just keep rotating the locations of these artefacts to not make their game monotonous.

Apart from this, Epic Games has also been a bit busy refreshing their Scuba Jonesy Surf Turf challenges in the game. Because of the new Season 8 launch, Epic Games had to pause the release of their weekly challenges. But after a short wait, the Fortnite players can have more XP to get through the Season 8 Battle Pass easily. Here is a list of all the new Fortnite Scuba Jonesy Surf Turf challenges released in the game.

Swim at both Lazy Lake and Lake Canoe (0/2): 12,000

Submerge a driven vehicle into a large body of water (0/1): 14,000

Throw a fish back in the water: (0/1) - 16,000

Hunt Wildlife (0/1): 18,000

Consume a fish and meat in a single match (0/2): 20,000

