Symbiotes In Fortnite: Know How To Equip Them As Weapons, Where To Find And Their Powers

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has begun and players are excited to play as the two Symbiotes have made their way into the game. These alien creatures are Marvel's Carnage and Venom. According to previous sightings of these characters, these are extraterrestrial beings that live off other individuals' bodies to create a completely new identity.

As seen in the popular movie Venom, symbiotes are parasitic in nature and they may or may not harm their host. The movie also depicts how the alien creature enhances its host's natural abilities like strength, healing and the ability to protect itself from danger. In Fortnite, these symbiotes can be used as a Mythic weapon that occupies space in players' inventory. Upon finding the symbiotes that are randomly spread across the island, a player will gain the ability to glide through the air and jump higher than normal.

Hosting a symbiote gives special abilities in Fortnite

In addition, activating the special ability of the symbiote sends out tendrils or tentacles from the character's body and attacks enemies, incurring damage of 60 points. However, the attack is followed by a cooldown time of seven seconds, hence it cannot be used frequently. That being said, readers must be wondering about how to find Symbiotes on the large island of Fortnite? Keep reading to know more.

Where do symbiotes spawn in Fornite?

Both Venom and Carnage's symbiotes spawn randomly at several places on the island. Once they are picked up by a player, they do not respawn and are gone for the particular match. In such a case, taking down an opponent with a symbiote will release the creature, which can be picked up and used afterward. Another thing to keep in mind is that the symbiotes capsules do not appear at the starting of the match and take some time to spawn.

Both the symbiotes appear after the first storm circle is revealed in the game. When that happens, spider-like symbols will appear on the map in the game. When these symbols appear on the map, go to the locations as quickly as possible as other players will also be heading towards them. Two locations where the symbiotes spawn frequently are fields southeast of Boney Burds or those in the northwest of Corny Crops. The symbiotes can be found in high-tech capsules sitting on the ground and a player can interact with them to grab a symbiote. Players can carry along the symbiotes as it will give certain abilities that are mentioned at the beginning.

