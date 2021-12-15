Fortnite Chapter 3 Spider-Man Skin: New Spiderman Scarlet Blackout available in game now

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has already begun and players are enjoying the new island and locations. At the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, Fortnite concluded the second chapter with an in-game event called "The End" where the island flipped over, leading to the new season. Thereafter, Fortnite servers were offline for the update to take place, and now they are back online, with the new chapter, Battle Pass, missions, in-game locations and more.

This time around, Epic Games has introduced quite a few new characters, including The Seven, Gumbo, Harlowe and Marvel's Spider-Man. In the initial trailer launch by Epic Games, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was shown to have three Spider-Man skins, including the classic red and blue skin, black Spider-Man skin and white Spider-Man skin. However, in order to get these skins, a player has to purchase Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass, which costs 950 V-Bucks (the in-game currency). Additionally, the Fortnite Spider-Man outfit is available on Page 9 of the season's Battle Pass and a player needs to be on level 80 and have nine Battle Stars.

New Fortnite Spider Man skin leaked online

The Fortnite v19.01 update was launched on Tuesday, on December 14, 2021, and the new Spider-Man skins come as a part of the update. These new Spider-Man cosmetics are called the Super Level Styles. In total, there are three new skins are Gilded Reality (yellow theme), Scarlet Blackout (red theme) and Photo Negative (blue theme). While the new skins are available in the game, they were leaked before the Fortnite servers were back online from the maintenance update for v19.01. Have a look at the three new Fortnite Spider-Man skins in a tweet below, by popular Fortnite data-miner and tipster @HYPEX.

Spiderman's Super Styles in order pic.twitter.com/L209pXPK5K — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 14, 2021

While the normal Spider-Man skins are available for players at level 80 in the game, the new Spider-Man's Super Styles skins will be available to players with level 140 in the game. Along with the new Spider-Man skins, the total number of skins in the game have reached six. As mentioned earlier, the skins available in the game with the beginning include Future Foundation, Symbiote and the Classic Spider-Man.