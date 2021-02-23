Fortnite Checking System Privileges Issue: Learn How To Fix This Fortnite Issue

Quick links:
Fortnite releases major season updates monthly that provide heaps of new content for the players. The latest season update of the game is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, Zero Point. The latest season brings bounty hunters from many gaming universes to Fortnite island to hunt for specific bounties. Fortnite also releases version updates that would bring new events or fix certain bugs and issues in the game. Fortnite stuck on checking for updates is the latest issue in the game and the players want to solve this issue.
When Fortnite brings new patches, sometimes those updates have their own set of bugs. These bugs could be inside the game or could sometimes stop the game from loading. The latest issue has the players seeing Fortnite checking System Privileges. This issue has people wondering is Fortnite down?
The Fortnite Status Twitter account has realised the issue and has posted that it is working on a fix to resolve it for the players. This latest Fortnite Checking System Privileges issue is barring players from logging in to their Fortnite accounts and playing the game. There are certain troubleshooting ways that players can improve Fortnite login issues. Check out the possible fixes for Fortnite Stuck on Checking for Updates below:
