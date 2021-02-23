Fortnite Street Fighter Skins: Which Of The Characters Are Added From Street Fighter?

Quick links:
Fortnite is a very famous battle royale online video game which was developed by Epic Games. The game got released in 2017. Currently, it's in Season 5 and there has been news of a lot of leaked skins. Some of these are already available in the in-game store for purchase. As for the game, it is available for all the major gaming platforms including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. To know more about these Fortnite leaks, continue reading.
It was recently confirmed that Street Fighter characters Ryu and Chun-Li are going to be included in the game as playable Hunters. Season 5 is the current season and it has introduced a large number of iconic characters from various video games, films and Netflix series and a lot more shows. Ryu and Chun-Li are the latest video game characters in addition to Fortnite and these are two of the most prominent characters in the Street Fighter fighter game series
HADOKEN!— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 21, 2021
The legendary fighters Ryu and Chun-Li from @StreetFighter arrive to the Island as the next set of Hunters 👊
Grab them now! pic.twitter.com/07PEdq2r56
