Fortnite Street Fighter Skins: Which Of The Characters Are Added From Street Fighter?

Fortnite is a very famous battle royale online video game which was developed by Epic Games. The game got released in 2017. Currently, it's in Season 5 and there has been news of a lot of leaked skins. Some of these are already available in the in-game store for purchase. As for the game, it is available for all the major gaming platforms including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. To know more about these Fortnite leaks, continue reading.

Also read | What Is Zero Point Dashing In Fortnite? Where To Consume The Crystal Shards?

Fortnite Street Fighter Skins

Also read | AC Valhalla Impaling The Seax: Check Out How To Complete Impaling The Seax Quest Here

It was recently confirmed that Street Fighter characters Ryu and Chun-Li are going to be included in the game as playable Hunters. Season 5 is the current season and it has introduced a large number of iconic characters from various video games, films and Netflix series and a lot more shows. Ryu and Chun-Li are the latest video game characters in addition to Fortnite and these are two of the most prominent characters in the Street Fighter fighter game series

HADOKEN!



The legendary fighters Ryu and Chun-Li from @StreetFighter arrive to the Island as the next set of Hunters 👊



Grab them now! pic.twitter.com/07PEdq2r56 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 21, 2021

Fortnite Leaked Skins

Ryu and Chun Li are now available.

Ryu & Chun-Li Bundle includes— Training Bag, Super Cab-Masher, Shoryuken, Lightning Kick, and Player Select!

Seven Star Flashing Flail, Signpost Pummeler, and Sumo Torpedo are now available.

Ryu & Chun-Li Gear Bundle includes the three items above.

Jumbo Popcorn is now available.

Britestorm Bomber and the Britestorm Bomber Bundle are now available.

In the Bundle, you get— Britestorm Bomber, Gordo, and Breezy Bashers.

SypherPK Locker Bundle is now available.

Galactic Spiral is now available.

Lovely, Heartblast, Lovestruck Strikers, and On Your Marks... are now available.

The Flash, Speed Force Slashers, Speed Force, and Quick Bite are now available.

The Flash and Speed Force can be acquired earlier by placing high enough in The Flash Duo Cup.

Distracted, Dauntless Dragon and Hooked On You are now available.

Loeya's Locker Bundle is now available.

Shuffly Shapes is now available.

Bloomin' Bouquet is now available.

Cuddle King and Stuffy Sack are now available.

Optimistic is now available.

Tess Bundle is now available.

Tess, Spikey Jet, Prickly Heart, Tricksy Axe, and Hearts & Bullets are now available.

Also read | Where Is The Family Portrait In Fortnite Week 12? How To Find A Shipwreck?

Also read | Pokemon Go Blaziken: Learn More About This Iconic Hoenn Region Pokemon