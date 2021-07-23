Fortnite Ferrari Locations: How To Find The New 296 GTB Cars In Fortnite?

Fortnite has collaborated with Ferrari to bring in their first licensed vehicle to the game. They have managed to bring in the Ferrari 296 GTB for its players in the game. This has now been one of the most trending topics amongst gamers. They have also been asking some specific questions like Where are the Ferrari 296 GTB cars in Fortnite? To help out these players, here is all the information on the internet about the latest Fortnite and Ferrari collaboration. Read more to know about Fortnite Ferrari locations.

Fortnite Ferrari locations

The makers have added a nuembr of new Ferrari 296 GTB to drive in their Battle Royale game. This vehicle can be used to travel around the entire Fortntie map easily. It also happens to be the fastest vehicle in the game thus making it a go-to option to run into the storm area. These cars have been scattered through the map randomly. But the players can try to look for the car at popular locations like Believer Beach, Pleasant Park, Retail Row, and Lazy Lake. The cars have also been spotted between Steamy Stacks, Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp. The users can come across this vehicle anytime in the game. Just keep an eye out on the road for any beautiful red Italian sports car.

Similar collaborations have already been done by other popular BR games like PUBG Mobile. They recently collaborated with Tesla to release the Model Ys and self-driving Tesla Semis to the game. These cars will help the users carry battle supplies and be in the storm circle. Thus a collaboration between Epic Games and a car manufacturer was most likely to happen very soon. Apart from this, the players have also been searching about the new Fortnite weekly challenges that have been released. Here is a list of the Fortnite Weekly challenge that was released recently. Read

Fortnite Legendary Challenges

Construct a Wooden Hatchery (1) – 45,000 XP

Mark an Alien Egg (1) – 45,000 XP

Collect Records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (2) – 30,000 XP

Stoke Campfires Near Different Hatcheries (2) – 30,000 XP

Collect Parenting Books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (2) – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Epic Challenges