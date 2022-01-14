Fortnite Is Coming Back To IOS: Register On Nvidia GeForce Now To Play Game

Popular online battle royale game Fortnite is returning to iOS after a year-long ban. Back in 2020, Fortnite was available on iOS through the Apple App Store. However, Epic Games tried to implement a payment method that surpassed the App Store, resulting in Apple banning the game. Since then, iPhone users have not been able to download or play the game via the Apple App Store. Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple regarding the issue but it could not get back the game on iOS.

In 2022, iOS users will be able to play Fortnite on their iPhones with the help of Nvidia GeForce Now, the cloud gaming platform. As Nvidia is releasing the cloud gaming service for both Android and iOS devices, users will be able to access a library of games, including Epic Games' Fortnite. It would enable iOS players to play Fortnite through a web browser with touch-based controls. However, players shall not expect the best experience as the game would be available as a beta test.

How to register to enter into beta test of Fortnite on iOS?

Those who wish to play Fortnite on iOS devices shall head over to the GeForce Now website and register for free. Thereafter, they have to join the waitlist where they might get a chance to try the new touch-controlled version of Fortnite. It is important to note that both free and priority memberships will be given equal preference in joining the beta of Fortnite, which will be available through web browser integration on both iOS and Android devices.

When did Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit begin?

The Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit was filed by the former in August 2020. In the lawsuit, Epic Games had challenged Apple's stringent rules for payment methods in applications on the App Store. The founder of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney wanted to either reduce the 30 per cent cut that Apple takes on in-app purchases or completely bypass Apple App Store while accepting payments from the player. Epic implemented certain changes in the mobile video game called Fortnite and eventually got removed from the Apple App Store, which led Epic to file the lawsuit.

(Image: EPIC GAMES)