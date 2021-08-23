Last Updated:

Fortnite J Balvin Cosmetic Set Released: How To Get J Balvin Skin For Free In Fortnite?

Fortnite J Balvin Cosmetic Set has been announced by Epic Games and the gamers are curious to know about it. Here's how to get the new Fortnite skin for free.

Fortnite

Fortnite is known for its wide range of playable characters available in its Battle Royale game. Superhero character skins like Superman and Batman are available to purchase and use like playable characters. But the players are curious to learn about other exclusive Fortnite skins that are supposed to be loaded in the game soon. Players have been asking questions like, 'How to get J Balvin Skin for Free in Fortnite?' Getting this skin might be a difficult task as they are being given as rewards for performing well in the J Balvin Cup. Here is some more information about the new Fortnite J Balvin skin in the game. 

How to get J Balvin Skin for Free in Fortnite?

Epic Games has added a new J Balvin Cup in their game which is a duo cup that requires the players to compete against players worldwide. The J Balvin skin and  Back Bling/Pickaxe will also be gifted to the players who earn the most points in each of the regions in the game. The tournament will give the teams three hours each to collect as many points as they can. The cup is going live from August 24 till Currently, the makers have added only this option to get this new Fortnite skin. But players need not get disheartened, as the developers are also going to release the skin that can be bought directly from the Epic Store on August 26. Thus it is recommended to keep some V-Bucks handy to buy the skin if not able to win the J Balvin Cup. Here is also a list of all the new Fortnite Weekly challenges released in the game. 

Fortnite Weekly Challenge

Week 12 Legendary Quests

  • Part 1: Get Slone’s Order from a Payphone (1)
  • Part 2: Craft a Weapon with Alien Nanites (1)
  • Destroy Target Dummies with IO Weapons (4)
  • Search for Books on Explosions (2)
  • Deploy Scanners in the Alien Biome (2)
  • Collect three Alien Devices, then activate the Countermeasure Device beneath Corny Complex (4)

Week 12 Epic Quests

  • Deal Damage to Saucers Piloted by Opponents (300)
  • Deliver a Saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish (1)
  • Deal damage to opponents with Alien Weapons (150)
  • Deal damage with an Alien Parasite attached (150)
  • Purchase from Vending Machines (3)
  • Search Ammo Boxes at Dirty Docks
  • Hunt Wildlife (3)
