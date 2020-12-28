Fortnite Leaks Give A Glimpse Of Three Deadly Weapons; Watch Them In Action

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has given fans plenty to digest with the introduction of daily quests, new map design, new skins and more. As part of the new season, Epic Games has also added a range of exotic weapons which can be used to inflict a great deal of damage to your enemies.

Now, one of the recent Fortnite leaks has suggested that the battle royale game could be getting a bunch of brand new weapons. The leak was shared by notorious Fortnite leaker mix (@ximton) on Twitter and it showcases three insanely powerful Fortnite weapons that could be available sometime during this season.

Fortnite leaks show three new deadly weapons

The leaker has shared short video clips on their Twitter handle to give fans a look at all the three weapons in action. You can check out all the leaked Fortnite weapons below:

Fortnite Gnome Gun

Gnome Gun - it shoots gnomes..? (Most likely dev weapon only) pic.twitter.com/i2ELlvD2II — mix (@ximton) December 26, 2020

Fortnite Troll Launcher

Troll Launcher (most likely scrapped): "Heavy Weapon. Launches explosive trolls - what more could you want?" pic.twitter.com/nLHJ4iJx26 — mix (@ximton) December 26, 2020

Fortnite TinStack

Early look at the "TinStack" weapon (possibly unfinished)! pic.twitter.com/UQsfejqOzw — mix (@ximton) December 26, 2020

According to the leaker, the Gnome Gun is a developer-only weapon, meaning it can only be accessed by the developers. It is likely that the weapon will soon be added in the game after proper testing. The Troll Launcher is the second weapon that was leaked by mix; however, the leaker claims that the weapon is most likely scrapped.

The TinStack is the last weapon to be leaked; however, it is also said to be possibly unfinished at the moment. It is worth noting that almost every leaked weapon seems overpowered right now, which means that the developers would potentially make some adjustments before that are finally released in the game. The Troll Launcher could also eventually make it to the game with a few necessary adjustments, despite being scrapped as of now.

It is unclear when the weapons will finally arrive in Fortnite; however, it is likely that it would be added sometime during the ongoing season.

Fortnite Season 5 is now available on various platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android devices.

Image credits: ximton | Twitter