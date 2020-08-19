Fortnite Skins: List Of The Most Popular Outfits In The Battle Royale

Epic Games’ Fortnite is one of the most influential battle royale titles right now. The online multiplayer garnered a massive following burst onto the gaming scene three years ago. It also offers fans a plethora of outfits, weapons and a bunch of other unique items that makes the game all more exciting. However, one of the most sought-after items in battle royale game is its unique costumes or skins. Epic Games has added numerous Fortnie skins since launch, however, a few have turned out to be the most legendary ones. Today, we take a look at some of the most desired skins in Fortnite.

Most popular Fortnite skins

Omega

The Omega is one of the most Legendary outfits you can have in battle royale. It is a progressive skin which was part of the Omega Set and cost 950 V-Bucks. The unlockables include an arm armour, leg armour, chest plate, and a 4-color light accent along with a helmet. However, there are only a few Fortnite players who own this rare outfit.

Image credits: Fortnite Fandom

John Wick

John Wick is also a Legendary skin in Fortnite which was first seen during Season 9. The skin was introduced in the game with a limited-time game event in 2019. The skin was available in two styles at the time of launch which included a Default and Damaged variant. It can be purchased 2,000 V-Bucks once listed in the item shop.

Image credits: Fortnite Fandom

Brite Bomber

The Brite Bomber is a super rare Fortnite outfit that was added in the battle royale with the first season. It is one of the most colourful outfits that was part of the Sunshine & Rainbows set. The skin can be purchased for 1,200 V-bucks and often returns in the game store.

Black Knight

The Black Knight is another popular Legendary skin that was part of the Fort Knights Set. The skin was released in 2017 and was available at Tier 70 of Season 2 Battle Pass. This is also a very rare skin that is owned by only a few Fortnite fans.

Image credits: Fortnite Fandom

Calamity

The Calamity is among the most legendary skins in Fortnite that was offered as an unlockable item at Tier 1 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. Epic Games also offered this outfit in a variety of colours, making it the very first Fortnite skins to come in colour options.

Image credits: Fortnite Fandom

Raven

Raven is a legendary character in ‘Save the World’ that is part of the Nevermore Set. The skin represents the Soldier class and can be purchased for 2,000 V-Bucks once available in the in-game shop. As part of the bundle, you can also get the Legendary Iron Cage Back Bling.

Image credits: Fortnite Fandom

Renegade Raider

The Renegade Raider is a rare Fortnite outfit that was added in the first season. It was obtainable after reaching level 20 in the season. It went for 1,200 V-Bucks, however, it has never returned to the in-game shop.

Image credits: Fortnite Fandom

Valkyrie

The Valkyrie Skin is one of the most Legendary skins that was part of the Harbinger set. The skin released in September 2018 and is known as female counterpart of the Ragnarok. The game was last seen in the item shop over 2 months and its likely to make a comeback sometime soon. Players can purchase the outfit for 2,000 V-Bucks once it is listed in the game store. As part of the skin bundle, it also includes a Frostwing Glider, which takes the price to 3,500 V-Bucks.

Image credits: Fortnite Fandom

Image credits: Epic Games