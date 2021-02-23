Fortnite PlayVS Collegiate Registration: Learn How To Participate In The Tournament

Fortnite has been one of the most popular free-to-play games all over the globe. Because of its popularity all over the globe, there are a number of different tournaments and events where the players can test their skills right here. A popular Fortnite tournament organized by PlayVS has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst the gaming community. The players have been asking about PlayVS collegiate registration. Read more

Fortnite PlayVS Collegiate Registration

The players have recently been asking about PlayVS collegiate registration. This tournament has been divided into two different leagues like the Youth League and the College League. Thus the players are searching for terms like PlayVS collegiate registration. There is a lot of information about the tournament on the PlayVS official website. To help you guys out, we have gathered all the information we could about the Fortnite PlayVS Fortnite tournament. All the players need to do is sign up on PLayVS and wait for further instructions by the app. The players can opt for these tournaments at no additional cost. Here is some more information about PlayVS collegiate registration.

College Leagues

Game Format: Solos, Trios

Genre: Battle Royale

# of Leagues: 3

Team Size: 1 (Solo) or 3 players (Trio)

Best of: 1 match

Playoff Advancement: Top 2 teams clutch per round of matches

Resources: (more coming)

Apart from this, a number of other features and updates have also been added to the game. Their collaboration with DC and Marvel has certainly managed to gather a lot of gamers attention to the game. A Flash cup, as well as a Flash skin, has been added to the game. This was first picked up by Hypex. The data miner shows an exciting Fortnite skin being released soon. He took to his Twitter account to confirm that A Fortnite Flash skin is going to be released. Not only the skin, but the Flash cup is also being released. The Flash skin could be bought from the Fortnite item shop. Apart from this, Hypex also mentioned that the skin will release on February 10 and have Duo party size. Apart from this, we have also listed all the new set of challenges have also been released in the game. Read

Fortnite Week 12 Epic Challenges

Deal damage within 15 seconds of gliding (0/200

Visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay

Destroy inflatable tube men llamas at gas stations (0/3)

Find a family portrait from a shipwreck (0/1)

Throw a fish back into the water (0/1)

Hit different opponents with a harpoon gun (0/3)

Catch different weapon types from fishing spots (0/3)

Fortnite Week 12 Legendary Challenges

Hit Opponents within 10 seconds of Zero Point dashing

