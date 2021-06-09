Fortnite Season 7: Where To Interact With The Conspiracy Board In Fortnite? Know Details

Since the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, some really cool changes have taken place to display Alien Invasion in Battle Royale. With the new season and a completely new theme, the game introduces us to a new set of challenges. While the players are busy completing tasks of Fortnite Season 7 new season of the survival multiplayer is intriguing the players, some are having certain doubts about where to interact with the conspiracy board in Fortnite and where to find them. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where to interact with the conspiracy board in Fortnite?

The first questline of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is out and it asks players to interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board. Players only have a week here to finish this quest or they would not be able to receive their XP reward in the game. Finding and interacting with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board will reward a player with 30k XP, and you can find the location of the conspiracy board on the Fortnite map below -

IMAGE: FORTNITE SCREENGRAB

Once you know the location of Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board in Fortnite on the southern coastline of the island, you need to reach there first and find a small wooden house.

Now, go inside and you will find the Bunker Jonesy

Then, all you need to do is look to your left when you enter the house and there you will find the conspiracy board location. If you are having any trouble finding it (which may not), need to look for it right next to the front door.

As you have finally found the Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board location, the quest will be completed and you will earn 30k XP which will help you unlock some of the Battle Pass skins.

Fortnite Weekly challenges - Week 1

Epic Challenges

Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

PROMO IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER