Fortnite Season 7: Where To Interact With The Conspiracy Board In Fortnite? Know Details

Since the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, some really cool changes have taken place to display Alien Invasion in Battle Royale. With the new season and a completely new theme, the game introduces us to a new set of challenges. While the players are busy completing tasks of Fortnite Season 7 new season of the survival multiplayer is intriguing the players, some are having certain doubts about where to interact with the conspiracy board in Fortnite and where to find them. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
The first questline of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is out and it asks players to interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board. Players only have a week here to finish this quest or they would not be able to receive their XP reward in the game. Finding and interacting with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board will reward a player with 30k XP, and you can find the location of the conspiracy board on the Fortnite map below -
