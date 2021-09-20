Fortnite Season 8: New event leaks, Golden Cube activation and expected map changes

Along with a grand finale that concluded Season 7, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 came out a few days ago. Prior to the launch of Season 8, there were several leaks on the internet that suggested the return of cubes to the game. While Kevin the Cube has returned to the multiplayer battle royale game in Fortnite Season 8, leaks about it have started to surface online, suggesting what is about to come in the game.

Most recently, Fortnite data miner and leaker iFireMonkey tweeted about an upcoming event in the game which might be titled 'Guava' and have seven phases. For reference, a recent Fortnite event titled Operation Skyfire was codenamed 'Kiwi' and the latest leak looks similar to that. However, not much is known about the Guava event at the moment. Both the Operations, Sky Fire, and Rift Tour have five and 15 phases respectively.

A new event is being worked on codenamed "Guava"



Currently, it is set to have 7 phases.



For comparison, Operation: Sky Fire had 5 phases and the Rift Tour event had 15 phases — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 16, 2021

Golden Cube might be the star of an upcoming Fortnite Season 8 event

Apart from the Kiwi event, cubes on the island have now started moving and fans are expecting that this might indicate an upcoming event. Plenty of experts and fans believe that the Golden Cube movements on the island will lead to the cubes coming together and an event might take place soon. The Golden Cube, also known as the Queen Cube spoke to players in a recent Season 8 Battle Pass trailer. While the Golden Cube wants to destroy the island of Fortnite, it is similar to what Kevin the Cube did in the past.

The Golden Cube just ACTIVATED the Believer Beach Cube!



Times Moved: 42

Direction: Up

Time: 12:00pm EST / 5:00pm BST

Next expected move: ?#FortniteSeason8 #CubeWatch pic.twitter.com/t5XiVAF7Ln — CubeTracker (@CubeTracker) September 19, 2021

The Golden Cube might change the Fortnite Map for good

Speculations also say that the Golden Cube movement might result in an event that might change the Fortnite Season 8 map. Epic Games is known to engage players with the help of exciting events and collaborations in the game, and a major map change might be the highlight of this Fortnite Season 8. Additionally, the Fortnite community has been asking for a map change for a long time now, and it only makes sense to introduce a new landscape into the game. Fortnite Season 8 Cube Awakening has already begun in the game, where the Golden Cube can be seen on the Believer Beach, interacting with the purple cube right beside it. It is being said that in due course, the Golden Cube will rise high above in the air and wreak havoc on the island along with the purple cube.

There will be 3 stages of the Cube Awakening. Here are the 1st and the 3rd one. I couldn't get the 2nd one in-game. pic.twitter.com/MBO25KHQ12 — RatioFN (@RatioFN) September 19, 2021

Image: Fortnite Youtube