Fortnite Server Offline: Here's How To Fix Fortnite Server Offline Error?

As Fortnite transitions from one season to another, the game servers go offline for maintenance. However, if there are issues at user's end, here is how to fix.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Fortnite is one of the most popular online multiplayer games out there. While Epic Games adds tons of new content to the game every season, Fortnite recently began with a brand new Chapter. The Fortnite Chapter 3 is now live and players are enjoying the new island, locations, skins and other elements on the game. However, sometimes players are not able to log in to the game due to server errors such as the Fortnite server offline. Keep reading to know more about the cause of the Fortnite server error and how to fix it. 

As Fortnite transitions from one season to another (or from one chapter to another), the game servers go offline for maintenance. It is completely normal for a player to get a Fortnite server error at this point in time. Fortnite's server downtime is usually updated on the Fortnite Status Twitter handle or website. In such a situation, there is nothing a player can do but wait for the game to come back online. Epic Games usually announces downtimes ahead of big updates, as it did for a couple of days before rolling out the Fortnite Chapter 3. However, if the game is not rolling an update, a player shall follow the steps given below. 

How to fix Fortnite server offline error?

If Fortnite is not rolling out an update and has not taken down its server officially, there might be something wrong at the player's end. In such a situation, there are a couple of things that can be checked to ensure that the player is connected properly to the internet. Performing a couple of speed tests shall let a player know whether their internet connection is stable or not. These methods will work if Fortnite servers are not taken down by the game itself. 

  • The device that is used to play Fortnite shall have a stable internet connection. Check the speed of the internet connection. If playing on mobile devices such as a smartphone or Nintendo Switch while travelling, the error might be caused due to poor network coverage. For those playing on a PC, ensure that the Wi-Fi or ethernet connection is properly set up.  
  • More often than not, reloading the Epic Games launcher fixes any runtime issues. If it is not responding, close it from the Task Manager on a computer. Additionally, if the game launched is not loading properly, one can redownload it for smooth Fortnite gaming. 
