Fortnite To Collabotre With DC Comics To Release The Suicide Squad's Bloodsport Skin

Fortnite has already joined hands with DC Comics to bring in some fan favourite collaborations to their game. A recent Twitter post from The suicide Squad director, James Gunn has now confirmed a new crossover between DC and Fortnite. He confirmed that The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport character played by Idris Alba is going to be added to the game. This has been one of the most trending topics amongst gamers. This is because they have been trying to search for the new Fortnite Bloodsport skin in the game. To help them, here is all the information about the upcoming DC Comics and Fortnite collaboration.

The Suicide Squad's Bloodsport skin to release in Fortnite

James Gunn who is currently promoting his The Suicide Squad released a post on his Twitter account. The post had a video where Idris Alba is speaking about The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport being added to the game. The video also shows how the Fortnite skin will look but have not released anything about how to buy it. Usually, the skins can be bought with V-Bucks in the game but some skins are also obtained by completing challenges and events.

Like the Wolverine skin, players had to finish the Wolverine challenges to unlock the skin. Similar challenges were also set up to get other superhero skins like Ironman, Harley Quinn and other characters. This collaboration has been done to promote the release of the new Suicide Squad 2. The makers had organised the premiere of the film on July 28 and will be released soon on HBO Max. Here is the Twitter post shared by James Gunn.

More about Fortnite

Apart from this, Fortnite makers have also added a mysterious event countdown to the game’s lobby. Recent leaks from data miners suggest the game could see a new Ariana Grande concert to be released soon. The countdown suggests that the upcoming event will go live on August 6 but no official statements have been released about this. The makers are also working on releasing a new Season for the game. This is also rumoured to be released on August 12 which is about a week after the countdown event. A new crossover with Ferrari has also been done to bring in the 296 GTB in the game. No other information has been released about the game currently. Look for any updates on the game’s official social media handles.