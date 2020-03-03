Fortnite Update For Patch 12.10 Delayed For IOS Mobile Devices

The massively popular Battle Royale game, Fortnite, was updated with patch 12.10, today on March 03, 2020. The new 12.10 patch has not only fixed several bugs in the game but has also finally added in a new item, proximity mines. While the game was down for about an hour and a half during the Fortnite update maintenance, players can now jump back into the Battle Royale, provided they have downloaded the 12.10 patch. However, it seems that iOS players will, unfortunately, have to wait for a while longer, as the Fortnite update has been delayed in all Apple mobile devices.

Fortnite Update not working in iOS devices

This is not the first time that iOS players have had to wait for a while longer. A Fortnite update usually takes time to show up on the App Store. Even during patch 11.31, iOS players were unable to play the game for almost an entire day due to the delayed arrival of the Fortnite update. Epic Games has not revealed the exact time at which the Fortnite update will be available on iOS devices. So, players on iPhones can do nothing more than wait patiently for the update.

As for the changes introduced in the latest Fortnite update, patch 12.10 introduced a brand new item, the proximity mine. Proximity mines do exactly what their name suggests, they explode whenever an enemy player gets too close to them. The mine can be used to safeguard your tactical location and prevents players from sneaking up on you. Moreover, the proximity mine also deals around 50 damage, marks the enemy that walked over it, and also revealed their location.

Fortnite Update 12.10 patch notes

Usually, Epic Games posts the patch notes for a Fortnite Update on their official website. However, this time they did not share the notes for the 12.10 patch. But some of the major bug fixes have been revealed thanks to some dedicated fans, who posted the details on various forums. Some of the biggest glitches that have been fixed include, the map refusing to close if it has been bound to directional pad up, weak point hits not working at close range, and teammate's arrows flickering during Team Rumble.

