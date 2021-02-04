Fortnite Valentine's Day Update: Know All About The Fortnite 15.30 Update Here

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions which share the same general gameplay and game engine. Fortnite is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Classic Mac OS.s

Valentine's Day Fortnite Leaks

Fortnite update of 15.30 is here and two new Fortnite Exotics items have been added. The players can purchase both of these from the NPCs found towards the Craggy Cliffs area.

The Cupid's Crossbow was a bow in the Battle Royale mode of Fortnite. This crossbow was almost the same as the original Crossbow but the sounds and textures are different and it is only available in the Epic variant. Other features of this weapon are that it makes use of arrows (works as infinite ammo), its headshot multiplier is 2.0x, and it reloads automatically after shooting every arrow. This weapon is now back again.

Fortnite update 15.30 patch notes.

General updates: Long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation/Xbox They're investigating an issue that is causing players to experience a long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The Child Back Bling blocking vision when players aim down sights The Child Back Bling may block players' vision when they aim down sights. Jumpshot Outfit missing its facial hair The Jumpshot Outfit is missing its facial hair. Sound effect audio delay The sound effect of certain actions, such as opening a Chest or hitting a Weak Point, may be delayed. Even though this affects Nintendo Switch, please note this is a similar but separate issue to the audio delay/drop out issue that affected Nintendo Switch specifically. Difficulty editing Banner with a controller The Banner menu may be unresponsive to controller inputs, causing players to have difficulty editing their Banner with a controller or the Banner not updating properly. Fortnite: Epic Games tease new content with Zero Point trailer

Battle Royale: Total Bars appearing as 0 in a match Though this issue has mostly been resolved, total Bars may appear as 0 when loading into a match with high latency. They are working to address this. Assets appearing invisible in Performance Mode alpha Some assets on the map, such as the walls of houses, may appear invisible in the Performance Mode alpha. Matchmaking doesn’t start if unprepared player leaves early Players will have to reform their party to continue matchmaking if an unprepared party member is removed from the party. Receiving damage mid-air when falling inside a car Players may receive damage mid-air when falling inside a car. OG Bear vehicle temporarily booted Due to an issue, the OG Bear vehicle has been temporarily booted. Zero Point healing effect temporarily disabled. Due to an issue, they have temporarily disabled the healing effect of the Zero Point. The Zero Point's healing will return in the v15.30 update. Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox Though previously marked as "Fixed in Live," they're aware that this issue is still occurring for some players and are working on a fix.



