Fortnite: Where to find Spider-Man mythic item in Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has already begun and players are enjoying the new island and locations. At the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, Fortnite concluded the second chapter with an in-game event called "The End" where the island flipped over, leading to the new season. Thereafter, Fortnite servers were offline for the update to take place, and now they are back online, with the new chapter, Battle Pass, missions, in-game locations and more.

This time around, Epic Games has introduced quite a few new characters, including Marvel's Spider-Man, The Seven, Gumbo, Harlowe and more. Additionally, players can find the Spider-Man web shooters in the game to swing like the Marvel superhero. These Spider-Man mythic are spread across the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map. While there are a lot of locations that have the new Spider-Man web shooters, knowing about a few in advance will help the players plan their spawn and the rest of the game. The Spider-Man web shooters are one of the fastest ways to get around in the map, and players enjoy using it with their favourite cosmetics.

Where to find Spider-Man mythic item in Fortnite?

The Spider-Man web shooters can be found across the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map, in several backpacks that are webbed to different walls. According to a known Fortnite leaker and data miner Hypex, there is a 90% chance that these backpacks contain web shooters. A player needs to find one of these backpacks and interact with it in order to find the Spider-Man web shooters. It is important to know that the Spider-Man mythic can be used with any cosmetic in Fortnite and that they have limited web ammo. Given below are some locations in the map where a player can find the Spider-Man mythic item.