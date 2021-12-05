Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped Trailer Out: New Characters, Weapons & More | WATCH

About an hour ago, Epic Games officially released the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped trailer. The trailer has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Fortnite, which has over 10 million subscribers. Previously, the same trailer was leaked online and revealed several details about Fortnite Chapter 3 that is about to begin. Now, the multiplayer battle royale (BR) game has confirmed all the updates coming to Fortnite, including the Spider-Man skin and new locations on the map.

Fortnite fans should note that Chapter 2, along with Season 8 Battle Pass ended on 4 December 2021. From previous downtimes, it is clear that Fortnite will take some time to make necessary changes to its servers and prepare the game for the next chapter. At the end of Chapter 2, players witnessed the Cube Queen opening an extradimensional portal, allowing alien ships to enter the island. At the end of the Season finale, the Fortnite island flipped and landed on water upside-down.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped Trailer

Fortnite has released two trailers from its official YouTube channel. The first one is titled "Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Character Trailer" and reveals the new characters that were previously leaked to be in the game.

The second trailer is titled "Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped Overview Trailer" which contains more details about new features, weapons and other updates coming to the game. Both the trailers have garnered over 300K views in about one hour.

New locations in Fortnite Chapter 3

Along with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped Overview Trailer, Epic Games has officially revealed the new Fortnite map, locations and weapons. The Fortnite Chapter 3 map is covered with snow. As mentioned by Fortnite, "the western half's a wintry biome." To the east of the map is a tropical area, which consists of coastal keys and weathered sights. Easter area also has the Sanctuary, which is home to The Seven and a colossal statue of The Foundation. As mentioned in a previous report, the Daily Bugle building is also nearby. Have a look at the new map:

New Characters in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Character Trailer reveals all the new characters coming to the game. It is most likely that these characters will be available from the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3, although players might have to make substantial progress in the game to unlock some of them. As revealed in the trailer, the new characters are: "Lotus Walker" Shanta (available immediately with the Battle Pass), Ronin, Lt. John Llama, Gumbo, Harlowe, and Haven. Two more popular characters joining the Fortnite Chapter 3 are Leader of The Seven and The Foundation and Spider-Man. For those catching up, the island was flipped upside-down at the end of Chapter 2 finale.

New weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3

Ranger Assault Rifle: the weapon is made for long-range

MK-Seven Assault Rifle: medium to long-range weapon with a high fire rate with a sight for aiming

Striker Pump Shotgun: deals high burst damage

Auto Shotgun: faster fire rate than the Stiker Pump Shotgun

Stinger SMG: deals high damage to both opponents and structures, built for medium-range

Sidearm Pistol: high damage at medium range

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper: high damage with three shots per clip

