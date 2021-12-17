Fortnite Winterfest 2021: How To Get Blizzabelle Skin? Check Release Date And Time

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@FortniteGame
With the beginning of Fortnite's Chapter 3, the game has also brought exciting new features and rewards the gamers will be busy exploring. In addition to this, the Fornite Winterfest 2021 has also begun starting December 16 to January 6, 2022, and is offering the gamers a free skin within the said time period. Interestingly, the new Blizzabelle skin has been made available to gamers for free if they log in to their Fortnite account through the Epic Games launcher before January 6.
Tis’ the season of giveaways 🎁— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 16, 2021
To celebrate the @EpicGames Holiday Sale, we’re giving away the Blizabelle Outfit. Claim yours in the Item Shop after logging into your account via the Epic Games Launcher until January 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/SLCVbrBodk
The Blizzabelle skin will be available for free in the game's item shop at different times depending on the location. In India, gamers will be able to claim the skin after the free offer starts at 9:30 pm on Friday, December 17. It is to be noted that the offer is free only if you log in to your account before the end of the first week next year and will last only till January 6.
It is to be noted that you would not be able to find the new skin in the Winterfest Lodge as it is not part of the Winterfest Presents 2021.