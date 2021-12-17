Fortnite Winterfest 2021: How To Get Blizzabelle Skin? Check Release Date And Time

With the beginning of Fortnite's Chapter 3, the game has also brought exciting new features and rewards the gamers will be busy exploring. In addition to this, the Fornite Winterfest 2021 has also begun starting December 16 to January 6, 2022, and is offering the gamers a free skin within the said time period. Interestingly, the new Blizzabelle skin has been made available to gamers for free if they log in to their Fortnite account through the Epic Games launcher before January 6.

Tis’ the season of giveaways 🎁



To celebrate the @EpicGames Holiday Sale, we’re giving away the Blizabelle Outfit. Claim yours in the Item Shop after logging into your account via the Epic Games Launcher until January 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/SLCVbrBodk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 16, 2021

When will the new Blizzabelle skin be available?

The Blizzabelle skin will be available for free in the game's item shop at different times depending on the location. In India, gamers will be able to claim the skin after the free offer starts at 9:30 pm on Friday, December 17. It is to be noted that the offer is free only if you log in to your account before the end of the first week next year and will last only till January 6.

How to get the Blizzabelle skin for free?

To claim the new Blizzabelle skin, head over to the in-game Item Shop visible at the Fortnite home screen or main menu.

In the shop, you would see the 'Special Offers & Bundles' option.

Select the option and the Blizzabelle skin would be the first new item to pop up on the screen.

Click on the Blizzabelle option and select "purchase" to claim the new skin.

Head over to the 'Outfits' tab of your locker to try the newly claimed product.

It is to be noted that you would not be able to find the new skin in the Winterfest Lodge as it is not part of the Winterfest Presents 2021.

Image: Twitter/@FortniteGame