Fortnite Winterfest 2021: Where Is Cozy Lodge In Fortnite & How To Warm Yourself?

Epic Games has gifted the gamers with this year's Fortnite Winterfest that marked its beginning on December 16 and will continue till January 6, 2022. During this time window, the gamers, apart from playing the game, will be able to collect the rewards and unwrap the gifts and surprises sent by other players during Fortnite's festive season.

Interestingly, Fortnite, unlike last year, is offering a warm and cozy lodge where gamers can visit to see the gifts and rewards they have collected this year.

Warm yourself at the Yule Log at the Cozy Lodge.



Complete this new challenge for additional XP! pic.twitter.com/CqhCAkXGx3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 16, 2021

What is the cozy lodge and how to get there?

The cozy lodge is more like a tab and not a location in the game. In the image shared above, you can spot a fireplace along with gifts and presents which the gamers can claim one present each day till January 6 of next year. To get to the cozy lodge, all you need to do is click on the 'snowflake' icon on the main menu visible on the right-hand side. Once you get into the lodge, every present that you unwrap will be a random selection from a Contrail, an Emote, a Lobby Track, two Pickaxes, two Wraps, a Glider, Loading Screen, Emoticon, a banner, a spray, and two outfits.

How to warm yourself at the cozy lodge?

Warming yourself near the fireplace at the cozy lodge is more like a quest that requires a few steps for its completion. Here are the steps on how to warm yourself at the cozy lodge--

Select the Sgt. Winter character you see sitting on the chair to move near the fireplace.

Select the 'Yule Log' option and a Fireplace For Your Home view will pop up.

Wait for a few seconds and the "Warm yourself at the Yule log in the Cozy Lodge" quest will be complete.

Image: Twitter/@FortniteGame