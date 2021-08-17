Fortnite Wonder Woman Skin Announced By Epic Games: How To Get Wonder Woman Skin?

Fortnite has been adding several fictional characters from the DC Comic Universe to their game with skins like Batman, Beast Boy, Joery, Harley Quinn and many more. Epic Games is planning to increase their Fortnite skin roaster by introducing the Fortnite Wonder Woman skin in the game. It is not shocking to see this Amazonian being released in the BR game because of her popularity amongst the gamers. The players have become curious to learn more about this Fortnite Wonder Woman skin and are asking questions like how to get Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite? Here is all the information on the internet about this upcoming Fortnite skin in the game. Read more

How to get Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite?

Epic Games is now going to add Diana Prince, Wonder Woman in Fortnite. This is after Fortnite joined with DC Comics to bring in the characters from their cinematic universe to the Fortnite digital world. Developers are planning to add a cosmetic bundle that will include Athena’s Battleaxe gathering tool, a new DC Trinity loading screen, the Golden Eagle Wings glider, and Diana’s Mantle back bling. Epic is not planning to release this character as an NPC for their game. This means that the character will not be waiting for a fight against players in the game. Seeing this collaboration between Epic Games and DC is not shocking. This is mostly because the makers had already joined hands with Marvel to bring in their characters to the game.

Marvel character skins in Fortnite

Several Marvel character skins in Fortnite had been released by Epic Games before this collaboration. Like the currently live Superman challenges, the players had to complete Black Panther and Wolverine challenges. Completing these challenges is essential to be eligible to buy the respective character skin using V-Bucks in Fortnite. This might not be the case with Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite. The player will directly be able to buy the Wonder Woman cosmetic bundle in Fortnite using the in-game currency. The makers made no official announcement regarding the release date of these new DC character skins in Fortnite. They announced the release of the skin using a post on their official Twitter account.