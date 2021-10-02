Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 02, 2021: Redeem latest free reward using codes

Garena Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity during the absence of Pubg Mobile India. Now, it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Free Fire redeem codes and FF redeem codes for today.

Free Fire latest redeem codes

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Saturday, October 2, 2021, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. The codes will be valid for October 2, 2021. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the code might stop working. Use the FF redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 2, 2021

FF5X ZSZM 6LEF - Titan Scar Redeem Code

FFTQ T5IR MCNX - Bunny MP40 Redeem Code

FF7W SM0C N44Z - M1887 WinterLand Redeem Code

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D - M1887 Punch Man Redeem Code

FFA0 ES11 YL2D - Poker MP40 Redeem Code

FFX6 0C2I IVYU - Arctic blue Redeem Code

FFXV GG8N U4YB - Custom Room Redeem Code

GH7N 3ZKC FA7Q - 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366 CU6U P95B - 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10 JA1Y ZNYN - New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX 8VM2 5B95 - 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R GQVX HRDV - Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Additional Garena Free Fire latest Redeem Codes

FVGB NMKL GFDX

UYTR DSXC VBNM

KIUY TREW ASDC

XSDC FVGH JKLO

VBNJ KJHG FDSX

ZAQW ERTG HJKI

IUYT RFDE SXDC

FVBN JUYT REWA

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8FEU QJXP DKA7

How to redeem Garena Free Fire redeem codes?