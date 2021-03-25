Genshin Impact Cake For Traveler: Know How To Obtain This Item

In Genshin Impact, the Cake for Traveler is an item that is given to the player on the set birthday of the Traveler through the mail. Upon consuming this cake for traveler, it will give you 1 Fragile Resin along with a copy of the cake that can't be used again. This is one of the exclusive things that the players receive in the game.

Genshin Impact Cake for Traveler

Go through your inventory and make a list of your most valuable possessions. Pick the cake and decide how to use it. The item's description will change as a result, and you'll also get a Delicate Resin. It is not compulsory for the players to eat the cake. Many players like to keep such times in their forever collections and this also can be kept in the inventory as a sentimental value. Even if you consume the item, it will not be lost permanently.

The rarity of this item is 4

Type of this item falls under the category of Precious Items

There is no special effect that you receive but you gain a Fragile Resin

Image Source: miHoYo