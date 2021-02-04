Genshin Impact Kamera: Where To Find The Red Item Kamera In Genshin Impact?

The maintenance for Genshin Impact version 1.3 started on the 2nd of February at 5 P.M. Eastern time. This lasted for five hours till 10 pm Eastern time. After the maintenance was done, the players were able to check out all the new additions in Genshin Impact 1.3 which included Xiao, the Five Flushes of Fortune event, and some new World Quests. Continue reading the article to know all about this update here.

Genshin Impact Kamera

Genshin Impact Red Item Kamera Event

Five Flushes of Fortune Event Duration: After the Version 1.3 update to 2021/02/10 03:59:59 (Please notice that this event will start from 2020/02/03 04:00:00 on Euro and America Server.) During the event, Travellers can claim a Kurious Kamera from Ji Tong. Equip the Kamera and take pictures of specific targets to obtain photos of different colours. Collect photos of five different colours and exchange them for a Fortune Trove to obtain Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and other rewards.



The players will be able to obtain the Special item known as Kamera from Ji Tong once Perfect Shot becomes available. Right after you get access to Perfect Shot, all you need to do is talk to Ji Tong and finish the quest that is given.

5-Star Character "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo)

Vision: Anemo

Weapon: Polearm

A yaksha adeptus who defends Liyue. Also heralded as the "Conqueror of Demons" and "Vigilant Yaksha."

Elemental Skill "Lemniscatic Wing Cycling": Xiao instantly lunges forward, dealing DMG to enemies in his path. This maneuver can also be executed in mid-air.

Elemental Burst "Bane of All Evil": Xiao dons the Yaksha's Mask, giving him enhanced abilities at the cost of draining his health: He deals increased DMG, attacks are converted to Anemo DMG, and his jumping ability is greatly increased.

During the event wish "Invitation to Mundane Life," from after the Version 1.3 update the wish drop rates of the following characters will greatly increase: 5-star character "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo) 4-star characters "Kätzlein Cocktail" Diona (Cryo), "Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean" Beidou (Electro), and "Blazing Riff" Xinyan (Pyro).



