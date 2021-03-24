Genshin Impact Noelle Hangout Guide: How To Get Started With Noelle's Hangout Event?

Genshin Impact 1.4 update now allows the players to spend time and hang out with some 4-start characters in the game. This means that forging friendship in the game is finally a thing and Noelle is the latest character on this list. A new hang out session is currently available with this Geo claymore character and players can take part in various activities with her. Depending on the choices a player makes, there will be a total of 6 possible endings available for the time they spend with Noelle.

Genshin Impact Noelle Hangout Guide

To get to Adventure Rank 26, you'll need to complete the Archon Quest "Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom." The Noelle Hangout Event will appear on your quests page after that. To open it, you'll also need two Story Keys. Completing your regular commissions will win you storey keys. Every day, four commissions can be completed. To get a single Story Key, you'll need to complete eight of them.

Now unlocking alternative endings, as in the majority of games, necessitates active choices on your part in order to reach the desired outcome. The dialogue choices a player makes during their hangout sessions with the characters decide the endings of Genshin Affect Hangout Events. Here are some dialogue choices for the first two endings that you can get:

Dialogue Choices For First Ending: “A Cold Reception”

At the Chivalric Training: "You know... it's okay not to be a knight." "No matter how small the tasks, they still need someone to take care of them. I do small tasks all the time." "The strength to fight powerful enemies only comes with the experience gained during the completion of smaller tasks." "Think of every small task as a kind of training."

During the Art of Hospitality: "Leave it to Noelle. She can take care of the situation." "Imported?" "...Made especially for you." "Easier to obtain?" "This one was made especially for you." "Noelle, do we have anything else on the itinerary?" "This one was made especially for you." "She's a future Knight of Favonius." "Allow me." "If you understand, then nothing needs to be said." "He had a sinister plot, so I drove him away."



Dialogue Choices For Second Ending: “GOODBYE, MISS MAID!”

During the Art of Hospitality: "I'll keep an eye on him. Nothing bad will happen." "Imported?" "...Noelle's way of showing hospitality." "Brewing Process?" "It's just Noelle's way of showing hospitality." "Noelle, do we have anything else on the itinerary?" "It's just Noelle's way of showing hospitality." "She's a maid of the Knights of Favonius." "But at least the problem seems to be solved.”



Image Source: miHoYo