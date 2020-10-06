Genshin Impact: Oceanid Location And Tips To Defeat The Boss And His Minions

One of the free-to-play games that is taking the spotlight is Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact has created a significant amount of buzz in town. There is a vast amount of bosses that players can attempt to defeat either solo or in coop mode. These bosses provide the player with valuable loot that helps them progress through the game. One of the bosses players seem to struggle with is the Oceanid Elite boss in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Oceanid Location

Oceanid is one of the toughest bosses from Genshin Impact. The location of this boss is a valley towards the west of Mondstadt. Players have to look for a bubbling spot in the ground in the valley. Once they are there, the Oceanid should appear.

How to kill Oceanid Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has a vast amount of bosses. Every boss has their own level of difficulty. There are some ultra-difficult bosses in the game and the Oceanid is one of them. Oceanid does not go down easily and this may be attributed to the fact that the Oceanid as a very different combat style.

The Oceanid does not take on the players directly. Instead, it uses the water around to create mini-bosses that the player has to battle. Defeating these bosses will inflict damage on the Oceanid. These minions created by the Oceanid don’t give up easily so the player should be prepared. Here are some tips on how to kill Oceanid in Genshin Impact:

Ranged Battle

Use Amber to wage a ranged battle to keep a safe distance

Close range battle

Use an electro or a pyro character to inflict more damage, an anemo or hydro character would be useless against the Oceanid

Crabs

There will be annoying crabs that will cause hindrance so the players should take care of them immediately

Disappearing platforms

There are platforms that keep disappearing so the players should watch out for that

Evade

Evading is one of the moves that you should perfect, keep an eye on the stamina meter though while trying to evade

Food for health

Stock up on everything you can as this isn’t an easy boss, players will need everything in their bag to take the Oceanid on

Level Up

Defeating the Oceanid isn’t an easy task at all. It is advisable for the players to have at least 2 characters that are above level 40 before waging a battle with the Oceanid

Promo image source: Jayce Twitter handle