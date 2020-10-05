Genshin Impact Guide: Where To Find Geovishap Hatchlings In Game?

Genshin Impact is an up and coming RPG game. It is rising in popularity by the day. Its free-to-play nature makes it an enticing deal. The game is filled with a plethora of characters and a massive playground for the players to immerse themselves in. The RPG nature of the game really tends to put the players in situations where their decisions really matter. The game also has a lot of places to explore and a huge amount of resources to collect. Players have been wondering where to find the Geovishap Hatchlings in Genshin Impact in order to defeat them and acquire the Fragile bone shards.

Where to find Geovishap Hatchlings in Genshin Impact?

In order to acquire the Fragile Bone shards, the players need to overcome Geovishap Hatchlings. Geovishap Hatchlings are monsters drop fragile bone shards that help in ascending the characters through the level 20 cap. These hatchlings can be tricky to find as they aren’t found everywhere on the map. Here’s a guide on the Geovishap Hatchling locations in Genshin Impact:

Firstly the players need to head over to Tianquai Valley

Head towards the east near the closest teleportation portal

Geovishap Hatchlings are rare spawns so the player will need to wander in the area a bit for them to spawn

Once they have been spotted, the player needs to go over and start fighting them and defeat them

After a Geovishap Hatchling is defeated they drop a fragile bone shard that can be collected from its remains.

How to get Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact?

Dandelion seeds can be used for a variety of recipes, ascensions, and commissions making it an important resource in the game. Dandelions grow freely in Genshin Impact, but there are some places that players can decide to go to if they wish to farm some dandelion seeds for themselves. This isn’t a difficult quest at all, the tricky part is finding and harvesting. The players just need to know where to find these seeds and how to harvest them from the plants. The rest of the task is fairly simple.

Dandelions are most openly found in the regions of Mondstadt. Every day a few dandelions spawn on the gates of the city. Dandelions can also be found in a temple nearby Mondstadt. The last and final location for the Dandelion seeds is the area between Dawn Winery and Stone Gate. This patch of land is filled with some dandelions.

Upon finding these dandelions, the players still need to get their hands on the seed of dandelions. This can be achieved by performing a wind spell. The players need to hit the dandelions with Anemo magic for it to drop the dandelion seed.

Promo image source: Paimon Twitter Handle