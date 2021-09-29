Genshin Impact Ratings Drop To 2.8 On Google Play Store: Why Players Are Angry With MiHoYo

miHoYo just got done with their Genshin Impact’s global launch and had also released a special celebratory anniversary event. The players did not take the launch of this Genshin Impact anniversary event well mostly because of the event rewards. Players were not happy about the Genshin Impact anniversary rewards and have taken out their range on the game’s Google Play Store ratings.

Genshin Impact ratings have shot down from a reputable rating of 4.5 stars to a low 2.8-star rating. Apart from this, a number of Genshin Impact players have also taken to their Twitter accounts to complain about how this event is the least rewarding anniversary celebration ever released. Here are some fan reactions to Genshin Impact anniversary event rewards.

genshin impact has officially outclassed the sims 4 in terms of bad anniversary rewards #GenshinImpactanniversary — horizon (@exitthehorizon) September 27, 2021

Mihoyo announcing the anniversary "rewards"



Every genshin impact player: pic.twitter.com/kdk2aSjOlx — Takerutomy (@TakerutomyYTB) September 20, 2021

Mihoyo has acknowledged thier mistake and 1/4 part of the Anniversary rewards has been sent:



- 400 Primogems

- Poetic Memories Glider#原神 #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/RBUaLrRlEM — Genshin Impact News (@GenshinImpactUp) September 29, 2021

Genshin Impact players angry with miHoYo: Here's why

miHoYo had recently released a Blessing of the Welkin Moon pass and it gave the players a total of 300 Genesis Crystals and 90 Primogems. Players were eligible to get these rewards daily for an entire month. And the main reason behind this outrage was that the pass was available to only 10% of all players via a raffle system. It means that the remaining 90% of the players were just given a total of 1,00,000 Mora which can be obtained in the game very easily. It is not shocking to hear about this outrage because of the $5 a month subscription, Welkin Moon pass certainly has a lot more to offer to its subscribers.

More about Genshin Impact

Apart from this, Genshin Impact developers recently shared a post on their official Twitter to introduce the new character, Kokomi. The Twitter post also had a short video explaining all the abilities of this new 5-star character, Kokomi. Kokomi is now available to use in the game till October 12. MiHoYo has also given a confirmation about improving the high drop rates during the banner release. Keep in mind that the Kokomi Banner will be available for a limited time period so try out all the new additions to the game before they are scrapped out. More updates about this Gatcha-based game are supposed to be released in the coming days.