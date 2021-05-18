GeoGuessr Alternatives: Check Out The Top 10 Games Similar To GeoGuessr Here

One of the games that have been the talk of the town right now is GeoGuessr. GeoGuesser is a geology game that takes the players on an excursion to different spots all throughout the planet. During this excursion, the players will confront tests that will move their capacity to perceive their environmental factors. The game was available for free for the users, but now it has become a paid application. Many users are looking for GeoGuessr Alternatives now.

Players have been trying to figure out alternatives for their geography fix since their favorite application is now paid. Some users are also looking for games like GeoGuessr as they need something new and fresh to try out. Check out this list of games like GeoGuessr below:

Ducksters

World Geography Games

Seterra

Zoomtastic

City Guesser

Hide & Seek World

Lizard Point

GetLost

Geotastic

Play Geography

What is GeoGuesser?

As explained earlier it is a geography-based game that will take the help of Google Street View to test the players ability to recognize their surroundings in various corners of the world. The game has various modes that players can try out. These game modes include Battle Royale, The Daily Challenge, Country Streak, and Explorer Mode. Learn more about all of these different GeoGuesser game modes below:

Battle Royale: In this game mode the players will facing other players online. It can include a set of random players or a room can be made for friends too. Players need to figure out where they are before the time runs out or before their lives run out. One by one all players will be eliminated until the last one remains.

Daily Challenge: This game mode can only be used once a day and it will involve a special challenge for the players which they can complete to earn special rewards in the game.

Country Streak: This game mode can be played in single-player or in challenge mode against a random player or a friend. The aim of this game mode is to let the players guess countries in a row. The one with the higher score will win the game.

Explorer Mode: This mode allows the players to pick a country from the map provided to them. They have to do their best to recognize places in the country in single-player mode and earn medals. They can track their overall progress in this game mode and explore each part and earn a gold medal for every region.

