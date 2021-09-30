God Of War Ragnarok Will Release In 2022: Kratos’ Voice Actor Explains Why It Was Delayed

Sony has been working on releasing a new set of games for PS5 but they recently announced the delay in their release. Sony’s most successful franchise, God Of War is also a part of this and its release has now been pushed to 2022. Recent updates about the game’s release have now been given out by Kratos’ voice actor, Christopher Judge and he confirms that the delay is mostly because of him. Christopher Judge recently took to his Twitter account to explain why the makers had to push the game’s release in 2019.

Kratos’ voice actor on God Of War Ragnarok release delay

💯 in my feels right now. I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn’t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and, knee surgery. They waited for me too rehab…

Cont… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

Judge recently confirmed that he couldn’t walk in 2019 and was forced to have series of operations including back surgery, both hips replacement procedures and even knee surgery. Sony decided to wait for the voice actor’s recovery and decided to push the game’s release. His Tweet read, “in my feels right now. I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn’t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and, knee surgery. They waited for me too rehab… Cont…”

The voice actor also added that the developers at Sony’s Sant Monica have never said a word about the delay and what caused it. It shows that Sony is certainly faithful to its contributors. Well, it was not shocking to see Sony wait for Christopher Judge because of his strong fan following in the community. Several gamers consider him as the perfect voice for the God Of War, Kratos and also won the award for Outstanding Achievement in Character at the 2019 D.I.C.E. Awards.

God Of War Ragnarok release date

Sony recently revealed a new God Of War Ragnarok trailer that was streamed live during the recent Sony showcase. The latest trailer confirmed that the game will be set in the world of Norse mythology just like its prequel which is considered as one of the best PS games created by Sony. Apart from this, a database leak on NVIDIA Geforce Now also hinted that the God of War could be released for PC via Steam. It is a bit shocking as Sony has always planned to keep its God Of War game a PS exclusive. God Of War Ragnarok release date is set in 2022 and more details about the game is supposed to release soon.